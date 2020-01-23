Mom and daughter go viral after creating joint ONLYFANS accounts!

A mother and daughter are becoming viral, after deciding to form a team and create joint Onlyfans accounts.

Onlyfans is an adult website, where sex workers can charge viewers for subscriptions.

Mother and daughter Brittany Olivia, 18, and Jessica Graham set up OnlyFans accounts, allowing subscribers to pay to view monthly content.

The two announced on Twitter that they would launch a new company and posted lingerie photos to attract men to sign up.

And it worked. Within minutes, the publication went viral and received more than 8,000 likes.

And his team is also making them earn a lot of money. So far, his channel Onlyfans has accumulated almost 2,000 followers. With a subscription rate of $ 15.99, that means they are earning almost $ 32,000 a month.

And the two ladies receive many compliments on social networks. One commenter commented: “First of all, I love this! Second, I'm glad to see that parents really support their children by doing safe sex work. "

Another wrote: "My mother knows that I am a sex worker and also supports me."

Another commented: "iconic. Powerful queens.