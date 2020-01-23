Home Entertainment Mom and daughter go viral after creating joint ONLYFANS accounts!

Bradley Lamb
A mother and daughter are becoming viral, after deciding to form a team and create joint Onlyfans accounts.

Onlyfans is an adult website, where sex workers can charge viewers for subscriptions.

Mother and daughter Brittany Olivia, 18, and Jessica Graham set up OnlyFans accounts, allowing subscribers to pay to view monthly content.

The two announced on Twitter that they would launch a new company and posted lingerie photos to attract men to sign up.

