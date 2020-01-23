Mitiga airport in Libya closes again amid Haftar threats | News

%MINIFYHTMLd517a116642c584c390d76e98a0f47c411% %MINIFYHTMLd517a116642c584c390d76e98a0f47c412%

The only operating airport in the Libyan capital has closed again after threats by loyal forces to the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, which represents another setback for peace efforts.

Despite repeated calls from the United Nations, tThe airport has been hit several times since the start of an offensive in April by combatants led by Commander Haftar, based in the east, to seize Tripoli from the National Agreement Government (GNA) recognized by the UN.

Mitiga airport authorities said Wednesday night they would suspend air traffic "until further notice,quot; after the Haftar spokesman threatened to attack planes flying over the city.

"Any military or civil aircraft, regardless of its affiliation, that flies over the capital will be destroyed," Haftar spokesman Ahmad al-Mesmari warned, adding that such flights would be considered a violation of a ceasefire since 12 January.

Mesmari said the internationally backed government was using the airport for military purposes as a base for Turkish soldiers sent by Ankara to support the GNA.

Turkey has supported the GNA, deploying troops in Libya since early January under a controversial November deal with the Tripoli-based administration. Ankara also signed a maritime agreement with the GNA that saw Turkey claim the exploration of large areas of the Mediterranean Sea.

Earlier on Wednesday, the airport suspended flights for several hours after it was attacked by six rockets in an offensive that the GNA blamed on its rivals in the five-year civil war in Libya, and called a "blatant threat,quot; to the air traffic safety. The attack took place only nine days after the reopening of the installation after a truce.

The resumption of bombings at the airport and the renewed threats of Haftar put the truce negotiated by Russia and Turkey on unstable ground, as diplomatic efforts intensified to stop the long civil war.

Haftar's offensive in the capital has threatened to plunge Libya into the chaos that rivals the 2011 conflict that led to the removal and murder of lifelong leader Muammar Gaddafi.

International efforts

The world powers have stepped up efforts in recent weeks to find a political solution to the conflict, with neighboring Algeria as the last country to organize a meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the main diplomats from Tunisia, Egypt, Sudan, Chad, Niger and Mali will meet in Algiers to advance "a political agreement to the crisis through an inclusive dialogue between all parties."

Algeria, which has remained neutral in the Libyan conflict, shares a border of almost 1,000 km with its neighbor.

On Sunday, world powers with interests in the conflict met at a peace summit in Berlin, where they promised to stop foreign interference, honor a widely violated arms embargo and support a political process facilitated by the UN.