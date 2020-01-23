Minnesota Vikings hire Gary Kubiak as offensive coordinator | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML2969d648a99517e137ee293b09b06de811% %MINIFYHTML2969d648a99517e137ee293b09b06de812%

Kubiak has previously trained the Texans and the Broncos, winning the Super Bowl with the latter





Gary Kubiak replaces Kevin Stefanski

The Minnesota Vikings have hired Gary Kubiak as an offensive coordinator, according to a report published Thursday by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Kubiak, 58, replaces Kevin Stefanski, who took the position of head coach with the Cleveland Browns as successors to Freddie Kitchens.

Kubiak spent last season as assistant head coach and offensive advisor for Minnesota.

He is former head coach of the Houston Texans (2006-13) and Denver Broncos (2015-16), and former offensive coordinator for the Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens. He led the Broncos to the Super Bowl 50 title thanks to a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

It is believed that Kubiak's son, Klint, who was hired last season as a Viking quarterback coach, was a candidate for the offensive coordinator position, according to an NBC Sports report, but apparently he will work with his father. next season.

