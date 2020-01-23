Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons are not here for Oprah Winfrey after their previous participation in a documentary about their father Russell Simmons

If you know something about Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons, you know they don't play any games when it comes to their family. The two daughters of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee are not here for Oprah Winfrey these days, after their previous participation in a documentary about their father.

Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons are letting them know that they definitely do not appreciate Oprah's previous participation in a documentary about sexual assault allegations against her father Russell Simmons.

If you've been aware, you'll remember that Oprah was previously executive producing an explosive documentary about the accusations against Russell, with exclusive interviews with several of her alleged victims. However, earlier this month (and only a few weeks before the documentary was screened) Oprah retired at the last minute.

Oprah said she withdrew from the project due to creative differences, not because she was forced or because she does not believe in the alleged victims:

“First of all, I want it to be known that I believe and unequivocally support women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard. This is not a victory for Russell and I unequivocally say that I did not do it for Russell. This is not a victory lap for him. Russell Simmons can't silence me after everything I've been through. "

Although she retired, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee still don't see him for her. Aoki Lee posted a picture of her and Ming Lee in the middle of what looked like a heated conversation. The text in the photo, which was uploaded to Instagram stories, said "You don't even know how angry Oprah makes me."

It is known that Aoki Lee applauds anyone who comes for his family, so we are definitely not surprised by his sister's response.

