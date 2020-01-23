Mike Mizanin makes fun of the madness in season 2 of Miz & Mrs.

Two babies equals madness twice!

Mike "The Miz,quot; Mizanin Y Maryse Mizanin stopped by Daily pop Thursday to talk about family, wrestling and the new season of his reality show. Miz and Mrs..

"It's very funny," Mike said of the second season, which opens in the United States on Wednesday at 10 p.m. "She is pregnant all the time. Extra, extra pregnant and then we have a small child and she runs and learns new words and is absolutely crazy."

%MINIFYHTML9d13f6cb6cae39526af1c4f1c93b1f8513% %MINIFYHTML9d13f6cb6cae39526af1c4f1c93b1f8514%

WWE stars welcomed their second son, their daughter Madison, in September 2019. Maryse's mother Marjolaine He also lives with them, adding to the chaos.

"We have two mothers, two cats, two dogs, two children, we, a lot of things happening," Mike laughed.