Mike Mizanin makes fun of the madness in season 2 of Miz & Mrs.

Two babies equals madness twice!
Mike "The Miz,quot; Mizanin Y Maryse Mizanin stopped by Daily pop Thursday to talk about family, wrestling and the new season of his reality show. Miz and Mrs..
"It's very funny," Mike said of the second season, which opens in the United States on Wednesday at 10 p.m. "She is pregnant all the time. Extra, extra pregnant and then we have a small child and she runs and learns new words and is absolutely crazy."
WWE stars welcomed their second son, their daughter Madison, in September 2019. Maryse's mother Marjolaine He also lives with them, adding to the chaos.
"We have two mothers, two cats, two dogs, two children, we, a lot of things happening," Mike laughed.
"And all the women!" Maryse added.
As for the hardest part of juggling with two children, Maryse said: "We didn't sleep before and now we don't really sleep."
"My daughter got up at 5 in the morning and I begged her: & # 39; Please come back to bed & # 39 ;. And she says: & # 39; No! No! No! & # 39;", Mike said. "I will play dolls in the afternoon all day, just let me sleep."
Check the Daily pop interview to hear more from Mike and Maryse, besides Mike give Justin Sylvester some wrestling tips!
