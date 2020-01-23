Mike Florio's opinion on the risk of sanctions to & # 39; send a message & # 39; Patrick Mahomes is dumb at best

%MINIFYHTML1b4fccda295021ca1be8f38e0f23168b11% %MINIFYHTML1b4fccda295021ca1be8f38e0f23168b12%

In one word: oof.

On Wednesday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk had a curious opinion at best and a fool at worst, as he suggested that 49ers players should "exchange the 15-yard risk,quot; to send a message to the marshal Chiefs Patrick Mahomes' field during Super Bowl 54.

SUPER BOWL 54 MYTHS:

The worst narratives around 49ers-Chiefs

"I want to be careful here, because I'm not suggesting that they try to get him (Mahomes) out of the game, that's not what I say," Florio said. "But, at some point, you exchange the 15-yard risk if you can send a message."

"Soccer is still a physical and violent game, if you can hit it, even if it is close to the sideline, even if maybe it has started to slip, when the championship is mounted on it, I think it is a different analysis."

(Actually, all credibility disappears once you run the "But,quot; there).

Now, football is an inherently violent sport. We know this. It's no surprise to anyone who looks, and all 15-yard penalties aren't created in the same way we've seen during this NFL season. But there is something very, very silly and mean in this shot for some different reasons.

The first is obvious: by promoting the idea of ​​winning a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness, you also promote wanting to hurt Mahomes, one of the game's young superstars, regardless of what Florio says. There is a reason why flags are thrown for unnecessary rudeness calls, and it is to protect the players, no matter how harmless a blow may seem. Nothing good comes from wanting to hit a QB while sliding or falling to the ground, or trying to go to the bench. Just look what happened with Carson Wentz and Jadeveon Clowney.

It also seems that Mahomes is the wrong guy to try to send that message, considering that he is quickly earning a reputation as a tough NFL guy. After all, the boy played through a sprained ankle, bruised hand and quickly returned from a knee injury early in the season.

The other side of this is also obvious: yes, play hard, play whistle, but try to draw flags when every yard and every down can be important in the Super Bowl. Pretty dumb. A reminder: penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct count for an expulsion in the NFL, so whoever runs the risk of trying something as ridiculous as hitting Mahomes when he is entering a slide could be thrown later in the game.

Another side: Florio has regular places in "Football Night in America,quot;, so it is strange that someone so visible on the football spectrum promotes playing outside the lines and, in turn, potentially tries to harm a star player.

Regardless of which side you lean into in the Super Bowl, it seems pretty dumb for a (supposedly) impartial media member to suggest wanting to hurt a guy to "send a message." Maybe you want to keep this one, Mike.