Migrant parents separated from children since 2018 return to the United States | USA news

Nine parents who were deported when the administration of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, separated thousands of migrant families who returned to the United States on Wednesday night to meet with children they had not seen in a year and a half.

The group arrived at Los Angeles International Airport from Guatemala City on an organized trip by order of a federal judge who discovered that the United States government had illegally prevented them from seeking asylum. An asylum advocate confirmed that the nine parents were on board the flight.

Some of the children were at the airport to greet them, including Byron, David Xol's nine-year-old son.

Plus:

David fell to his knees and hugged Byron in tears for about three minutes, stroking the back of his son's head.

"He was small," David said after standing up. He looked at his lawyer, who accompanied him on the flight, raised his hand to his chest and said: "He grew a lot."

David, Byron and his lawyer, Ricardo de Anda, hugged each other in a triple hug and exchanged words in their group. Byron was all smiles. Father, son, lawyer and family sponsor left anxiously from the airport to his hotel.

The meeting was a powerful reminder of the lasting effects of Trump's separation policy, even when attention and outrage have vanished amid political trial procedures and tensions with Iran. But he also stressed that hundreds, potentially thousands, of other parents and children are still separated almost two years after the zero tolerance policy entered into irregular border crossings.

"Everyone hit the lottery," said Linda Grimm, a lawyer who represents one of the parents returning to the United States. "There are so many people who have been traumatized by the family separation policy whose pain is not going to be repaired." ".

Byron Xol waits for his father at Los Angeles International Airport as they meet after being separated about a year and a half ago during the large-scale separation of immigrant families from the Trump administration (Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP Photo)

It is known that more than 4,000 children were separated from their parents before and during the official start of zero tolerance in the spring of 2018. According to the policy, border agents accused the parents in mass of illegally crossing the U.S.-US border and Mexico, and then placed their children in government facilities, including some "shelters for minors,quot; created for babies.

The United States has acknowledged that agents separated families long before they imposed zero tolerance across the southern border, their agencies did not properly record the separations, and some detention centers were overcrowded and poorly supplied, and families were denied food, water or medical attention.

In June 2018, the US District Judge UU. Dana Sabraw ordered the government to stop separating families and reuniting parents and children.

At least 470 parents were deported without their children. Some of the children were held at US government facilities. UU. And finally they were placed with sponsors. Others were deported to their countries of origin.

The accounts of many parents emerged who were told to sign documents that they could not read or understand or were denied the opportunity to apply for asylum in a way that violated federal law.

The United States Department of Homeland Security sent a request for comment to the Department of Justice, which did not respond.

Difficult decision

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which filed the original family separation lawsuit with Sabraw, asked the judge to order the return of a small group of parents whose children remained in the United States. In September, Sabraw demanded from the US. UU. They allowed the return of 11 parents and denied relief to seven others.

ACLU's lawyer, Lee Gelernt, said Sabraw made it clear that he would only order the return of people "who were deceived or forced to give up their asylum rights." That will leave other parents who fled violence, poverty and persecution to decide if their children will return to their home countries or remain in the United States without them.

"Many are going to make the decision that generations of immigrant parents have made: leave their child in the United States and endure the difficulty of separation, but do so for their child's own safety," said Gelernt.

Xol said that after he and his seven-year-old son, Byron, crossed the border, they were taken to a U.S. Border Patrol processing center in southern Texas. Xol was charged with illegal entry on May 19, 2018.

Two days later, Xol said an officer told him to sign a document that would allow him and Byron to be deported together. If he did not sign, Byron would be given up for adoption and Xol would be detained for at least two years.

Byron Xol, an immigrant from Guatemala, opening presents during his birthday party in Buda, Texas. Byron was separated from his father, David Xol-Cholom, in May 2018, during the large-scale separation of immigrant families from the Trump administration (David J. Phillip / AP Photo)

Xol signed the document, only for Byron to be taken and then deported to Guatemala. Byron was placed in government facilities for 11 months.

The family's lawyer, Ricardo de Anda, persuaded a federal court to force the United States to let a Texas family take Byron. Since May 2019, Byron has lived with Holly and Matthew Sewell and their two children, with regular video calls to their family.

Holly Sewell brought Byron, now nine, to meet his father at the airport. They planned to return to Texas to pack and prepare for Byron to move in with his father once Xol settles in California. Before the meeting, Byron kept asking Sewell, his caregiver, when his father would authorize immigration authorities.

"They are almost here, you are doing very well," he said. "Count to 1,000,quot;.

"999," replied Byron.

She said she was delighted that Byron could see her father again, but strongly criticized the US government's deal. UU. To asylum seekers.

Other families shared similar stories. Esvin Fernando Arredondo was expected to be on the plane. Guatemala's father was separated from one of his daughters, Andrea Arredondo, then 12 years old and now 13 years old, after they surrendered on May 16, 2018 at a Texas crossing and applied for asylum, according to Grimm, his lawyer . An initial evaluation failed and agreed to return to Guatemala.

People want to make this a moving story, but it isn't. It is devastating. Holly sewell

According to Sabraw's ruling, the government deported Arredondo even after the judge ordered families to reunite and subsequently banned US officials from removing any father separated from his son. He is now being given a second asylum opportunity under the court order.

Andrea was separated from the whole family for about a month, living in a shelter while the government struggled to connect the children with their parents because they lacked adequate monitoring systems. He finally met with his mother, who surrendered at the Texas crossing with the other two daughters four days before her husband, on May 12, 2018.

She and her two daughters passed the initial asylum selection interview, unlike her husband, even though they fled for the same reason. His son Marco, 17, was shot dead by suspected gang members in Guatemala City.

Fernando Arredondo of Guatemala meets with his daughters Andrea, left, Keyli, right and Alison, second from left, at the Los Angeles International Airport after being separated during the large-scale separation of immigrant families from the Trump administration (Ringo HW Chiu / AP Photo)

Arredondo's wife, Cleivi Jerez, 41, arrived at LAX less than an hour before the flight landed with her three daughters, aged 17, 13 and 7.

"Many nerves, I couldn't sleep last night," he said in Spanish in an interview after the landing of the flight.

Jerez said she planned to stay up late to catch up with her husband. She also planned to rest at her home in Los Angeles tomorrow, catching up with her 17 month difference before he has to show up at an ICE office on Friday in San Diego. Alison Arredondo, 7, said she missed going to the park with her father and wanted to go to one with him in Los Angeles.

While the United States has stopped large-scale separations, it has implemented policies to prevent many asylum seekers from entering the country. Under its "Stay in Mexico,quot; policy, more than 50,000 people have been told to wait there for weeks or months for appointments in US courts. The Trump administration is also increasing deportations of Central Americans to other countries in the region to apply for asylum there.

"People want to make this a moving story, but it isn't. It's devastating," said Sewell. "There is simply no good reason why we had to do this to this child and this family. And he symbolizes thousands of people who have been placed in exactly the same position."