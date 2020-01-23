Michelle Carter's victim's family speaks after his release from prison

The family of Conrad Roy III is speaking after the early release of the prison from Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for persuading the teenager, her boyfriend, to commit suicide in a historical case of suicide by texting.

Carter, 23, was released Thursday after serving 11 months behind bars. She was originally sentenced to 15 months and was released early due to her good behavior. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court refused to hear Carter's appeal about his conviction.

"The decision of the US Supreme Court of not hearing the appeal and its release today brings a closure," Roy's family told E! News in a statement transmitted by his aunt, Becky Maki. "It has been six long years and we are ready to move on. While we are disappointed that he was not required to serve his full sentence, it does not change that Conrad is gone forever. We will continue to remember him and honor him and efforts to raise awareness about the suicide prevention. "

Roy's grandfather Conrad Roy Sr., said in a statement to E! News: "Surely it is a difficult day. I am disgusted with the whole system. You might think that the judge gave you a sentence that was easy enough for her, but then let her out with good behavior … who is good at jail, does she have good behavior? It's very difficult. This doesn't work for me. If you ask me, she's not a good person. The sentence was too lenient; 15 months is nothing for a lifetime with my grandson. "