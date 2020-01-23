Michelle Carter's victim's family speaks after his release from prison

Glenn Silva / Shutterstock
The family of Conrad Roy III is speaking after the early release of the prison from Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for persuading the teenager, her boyfriend, to commit suicide in a historical case of suicide by texting.
Carter, 23, was released Thursday after serving 11 months behind bars. She was originally sentenced to 15 months and was released early due to her good behavior. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court refused to hear Carter's appeal about his conviction.
"The decision of the US Supreme Court of not hearing the appeal and its release today brings a closure," Roy's family told E! News in a statement transmitted by his aunt, Becky Maki. "It has been six long years and we are ready to move on. While we are disappointed that he was not required to serve his full sentence, it does not change that Conrad is gone forever. We will continue to remember him and honor him and efforts to raise awareness about the suicide prevention. "
Roy's grandfather Conrad Roy Sr., said in a statement to E! News: "Surely it is a difficult day. I am disgusted with the whole system. You might think that the judge gave you a sentence that was easy enough for her, but then let her out with good behavior … who is good at jail, does she have good behavior? It's very difficult. This doesn't work for me. If you ask me, she's not a good person. The sentence was too lenient; 15 months is nothing for a lifetime with my grandson. "
The victim's grandfather also lashed out at the sheriff of Bristol County, Massachusetts, Thomas M. Hodgson.
"The sheriff should serve the rest of his time," he told the Boston Herald. "Does he let her go because she is a good girl? She is not a good girl."
A spokesman for the Bristol County Sheriff's Office told the newspaper that the time of release of a prisoner is directed by state law and is not subject to the discretion of a sheriff, a jail or the Department of Corrections.
In 2017, Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors said she constantly urged Roy, her 18-year-old boyfriend, to commit suicide in a parking lot. They said he communicated his thoughts through text messages. Roy committed suicide by filling his truck parked with carbon monoxide from a generator in 2014.
Carter began serving his 15-month sentence last February.
"He has attended programs, has had a job, has been kind to our staff and volunteers and gets along with inmates," he told E! A spokesman for the Bristol County Sheriff's Office. News about Carter's behavior in prison. "There have been no disciplinary problems with her at all and she has been a model dam here in Bristol County."
—Jessica Finn Report
