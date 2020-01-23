Michelle Carter released after conviction in case of suicide by text message

Michelle Carter He was released from prison on Thursday.

Last week, Jonathan Darling"A spokesman for the sheriff's office in Bristol County, Massachusetts," he told E! News Carter will be tentatively launched on January 23 due to good behavior.

"Good behavior means a number of things: inmates can earn up to 10 days of their sentence each month for doing things like attending programs, having a job inside the jail, not fighting with other inmates or staff or causing no problem. It's called good behavior, "Darling told E! News of the time. "Michelle has earned enough time to serve her sentence on January 23. She has attended programs, has had a job, has been kind to our staff and volunteers and gets along well with inmates. There have been no discipline problems with her at all and she has been a model dam here in Bristol County. (re her job) She was working in the kitchen serving meals, she was not involved in the kitchen but she was serving the food. "

According to NBC News, Carter was convicted in 2017 for involuntary manslaughter for the death of her boyfriend. Conrad Roy III, who died by suicide in 2014 after he filled the interior of his car with poisonous fumes. According to the media, Carter had encouraged Roy to commit suicide through text messages.