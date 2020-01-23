Michael Fatialofa & # 39; progresses & # 39; after spine surgery | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML05ba87a36f60508807e155178caf12dd11% %MINIFYHTML05ba87a36f60508807e155178caf12dd12%





Worcester blockade Michael Fatialofa is recovering after surgery to relieve pressure on his spinal cord



Worcester Warriors have revealed that Michael Fatialofa is "making good progress,quot;

in his recovery from spine surgery.

The 27-year-old second row suffered a serious neck injury in the 62-5 loss of Worcester Gallagher Premiership in Saracens on January 4.

He has now been transferred from the Intensive Care Unit to the Major Trauma Unit at St Mary's Hospital in London.

Worcester hopes that the Kiwi padlock will soon be able to move to the world-renowned spinal injury unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

"The warriors locked up Michael Fatialofa was transferred from the Intensive Care Unit of St Mary's Hospital in London to the Major Trauma Unit of the hospital," read a statement from Worcester.

"Michael was diagnosed with a spinal contusion, a serious condition that causes compression in the spine. He underwent surgery to relieve pressure on the spinal cord caused by bruising and swelling."

"Michael's condition is still serious, but he is making good progress and shows encouraging signs of improvement.

"The warriors have created a special email account, [email protected], so that Michael and his wife, Tatiana, can receive support messages from supporters."