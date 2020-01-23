Melania Trump works very hard to prevent a wardrobe malfunction in a strange video where carefree Donald Trump greets fans

Melania Trump managed to escape an important fashion catastrophe, since the first lady's dress was about to explode due to the wind and reveal her legs during her descent from the Air Force One.

The mother of one of 49, her husband, President Donald Trump and her son Barron of 13 years landed in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 17, so they could attend a fundraising event that the politician was organizing in the Mar-a-Lago Club.

Upon arrival in Florida, Melania left the plane, looking outstanding in her white Carolina Herrera dress when she started down the stairs after the controversial 73-year-old leader.

The fashionable outfit consisted of a white dress with a line under the knees and the sleeves of the cap.

BEFORE: President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Barron Trump and the first lady's parents arrive in Florida for a weekend at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/cQL4RVNNTH – The hill (@thehill) January 18, 2020

The dress also had a flower embroidery that started from the top and down to the skirt. The former American / European model combined her dress with heels of the same color and kept her perspective relatively simple, since she was not wearing jewelry.

However, at that moment, the wind seemed to blow harder, and the skirt of the first lady's outfit rose in the air.

Fortunately, Melania's rapid reaction prevented the wardrobe from malfunctioning, and ended her descent by holding her dress with one hand.

Meanwhile, the president walked in front of his wife and was busy greeting the crowd that gathered to receive them.

Barron, 13, left the plane after his parents, and was elegantly dressed in a green bomber jacket in combination with a black shirt and pants.

One person reacted to the video by saying: “While Melania struggles with her dress and those ridiculously high heels to go down the stairs, Trump runs ahead of her to raise the fist of victory to her admirers who greeted him. What an idiot.

Another commentator said: “Why does Melania hold her dress? The whole world has seen her naked.

This social media user said: "It is windy. If he had taken her hand, she could not have prevented her dress from flying …"

The family reportedly spent the weekend in Palm Beach, since in addition to the fundraiser, the president was said to be attending a meeting with supporters of the Republican party.

Ad

Melania always stays fresh in the spotlight.



Post views:

0 0