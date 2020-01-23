Megyn Kelly talks about the supposed double standard with respect to Blackface

During the appearance of Robert Downey Junior in Joe Rogan's experience podcast earlier this week, the Iron Man The actor explained how the audience, including many of his black friends, felt about him wearing a black face in the 2008 classic movie, Tropic Thunder

Although he admitted that it was probably not a great idea, Robert explained that about 90% of his black friends loved the character, and the other 10% were not excited. Megyn Kelly, who was previously fired for her own comments on the black face, also intervened in the debate.

On her Twitter account, Kelly suggested that there was a double standard at stake in terms of the repercussions for her and Downey Junior. You can see his tweet below:

R. Downey Jr: uses a black face for Universal without regret because "it caused a necessary convo." University: yay Robert! 👏🏻

Me: I never used a black face, but I had one of those "necessary convos,quot; about how the standard seems to have changed over time. NBC-Univer: F.U.! Cancelled! https://t.co/t1uIj6chPJ – Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 23, 2020

As previously reported, Kelly found herself in serious trouble when she suggested that using blackface was fine, as long as it was part of a character of some kind. Afterwards, a media show began and Megyn was relieved of her work.

Even though Kelly was fired from her position, she turned away from the terrible experience with a large amount of cash: $ 69 million. You can watch the YouTube video below:

As noted above, Robert stopped on the set of Joe Rogan's podcast to discuss a series of topics he loved, including Tropic Thunder It has been reviewed by some critics who have suggested that his description of a black man was immoral.

Tropical thunder It was a parody about Hollywood, acting and the entertainment industry. It revolved around a group of actors stranded in the Vietnamese jungles while filming a Vietnam War movie for an eccentric film director.

During Downey Junor's discussion with Joe Rogan, he used Tropical thunder as an example of how things have already changed so much since the late 2000s and early 2020s.

Downey says that, to begin with, the paper joke was how wrong it was to play blackface. In addition, Downey Junior states that he, and also his mother, were worried about the character. Elsie Ford, Robert explained, was "horrified,quot; at the idea of ​​him wearing a black face.



