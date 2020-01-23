Matt Fraser's fabulous Fraser outfit is eclipsed in New York: Look!

Matt Fraser It rarely looks overshadowed when it comes to exaggerated sets.

However, in this completely new Monday clip Meet the frasers, the psychic medium feels naked while in the office of Simon & Schuster in New York. Although Fraser is in the main publisher for a meeting about his book, he can't help being distracted by the art director. John Vairo Jr.Avant-garde fashion suit.

"It is important that he be the most fabulous dressed man in whatever room he enters," said the new E! Personality is transmitted in a confessional. "It's above Fraser fabulous and I look like a momo right now."

In an attempt to draw attention to his own outfit, Fraser informs the boardroom that he has "dressed for (them)." Like E! Readers can see in the video above, Fraser has pulled out all the stops using a black blazer with dazzling angel wings.

This is, of course, in reference to your next book, When Heaven Call: Life lessons from the best psychic medium in the United States.