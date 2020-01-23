Match report – Lobos 1 – 2 Liverpool

Report and free highlights while Raúl Jiménez gives the Wolves hope before the winner of Firmino

















FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory against Wolves in the Premier League

The 84-minute winner of Roberto Firmino won Liverpool a 2-1 victory at Wolves and extended his undefeated Premier League career to 40 games.

The goal of Firmino, six minutes from time, resolved a difficult encounter for the Reds, who struggled to deal with a strong performance in the second half from the local side, but now have 16 points of advantage at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp's side led within eight minutes when Jordan Henderson met the corner of Trent Alexander-Arnold with a bullet header, but Wolves deservedly leveled six minutes after the break when Raul Jimenez nodded in the center of Adama Traore.

Two strong saves of Alisson kept Liverpool in terms of level, while Mohamed Salah and Firmino let good opportunities pass at the other end, before the Brazilian produced an excellent final to ensure a 14th consecutive victory.

Wolves: Patrick (7), Saiss (6), Dendoncker (6), Coady (6), Doherty (5), Jonny (6), Moutinho (7), Neves (6), Net (7), Traore (8), Jiménez (7). Subs: Jota (5), Gibbs-White (n / a). Liverpool: Alisson (7), Robertson (5), Alexander-Arnold (6), Van Dijk (7), Gomez (6), Henderson (8), Oxlade-Chamberlain (7), Wijnaldum (6), Mane (6), Salah (6), Firmino (7). Subs: Minamino (6), Fabinho (7), Origi (n / a). Party man: Adama Traore

How Liverpool won 40 undefeated

The wolves have shown since their return to the Premier League that they are more than capable of beating the best teams, and although their local record against the six best traditional players this season did not seem out of the ordinary, they had run Liverpool near Anfield Only a few weeks. make.

They began brilliantly with their still unusual formation that interrupted Liverpool's flow in the first few minutes, only to shoot themselves in the foot giving in from a corner for the fifth time this season, allowing Henderson to enter and meet Alexander-Arnold's corner with a header that came by the shoulder in the near post.

Jordan Henderson scored his first goal since October 27

They were offered instant redemption when a corner of their own was only partially treated and when they returned to the area, Matt Doherty somehow planted a free header with the goal at his mercy.

The sight of Sadio Mane asking for a substitution with just half an hour on the clock was enough to leave Klopp worried about his second top scorer, but Liverpool finished half strongly with Salah guilty of some selfish attack game when he left. for goal with the substitute Takumi Minamino well placed to double the advantage.

Both of them Wolves Y Liverpool They did not change from their previous games, both victories, but the hosts welcomed Willy Boly to the bank for the first time since September.

Traore's first action in the second period was almost to give Liverpool a second when Salah took him into possession at the edge of his own box only for Rui Patricio to deflect the Egyptian's shot.

But Traore made up for his mistake when he received a pass through Jiménez's wing after Robertson's weak challenge, and took full advantage of choosing his Mexican forward teammate in the middle, leaving Alisson without a chance with a good header after drifting between Joe Gomez and Alexander-Arnold.

Raúl Jiménez and Adama Traore joined together to score for the eighth time this season

The tails of the wolves were firmly raised now, and Traore was in full flow. Robertson was hired for a reckless challenge in trying to prevent him from entering the area, but he couldn't prevent him from becoming a ghost minutes later to get Alisson out of a full-body rescue. Traore became a provider of Wolves' next attack, throwing a lovely reverse pass to Jiménez, who hit the goalie in the face from a narrow angle.

Liverpool slowly regained control they had previously enjoyed in the game; Salah was a bit greedy again when firing from the edge of the box when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was in a good position to shoot, and after 10 minutes for Firmino he seemed sure to score, but Patricio denied it with a brilliant stop in expansion . .

The 10 goals of Liverpool by Roberto Firmino this season have left Anfield

He would not be wrong with his next opportunity. Salah's quick feet tied Henderson at the edge of the area, and his quick thinking found Firmino in half a meter of space. It took a touch to settle down before hitting the ball in the upper corner beyond a helpless Patrick for his tenth goal of the season, all far from Anfield.

The wolves should have finished the Reds' three-month winning streak when Jiménez turned Traore's right cross into Diogo Jota, which went on from the six-yard area, but Liverpool was left with little concern about any feelings of injustice while They continued their march towards their first Premier League title.

Whats Next?

Wolves travel to Manchester United on February 1, live in Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm; I start at 5.30pm. Liverpool travels to Shrewsbury in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday at 5pm.