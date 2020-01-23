Mark Wood and Jofra Archer could play for England in Johannesburg | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML6830151b4ea91a982198c132e3f2ab9c11% %MINIFYHTML6830151b4ea91a982198c132e3f2ab9c12%

Temba Bavuma will replace Zubayr Hamaza for South Africa: watch the final live test at Sky Sports Cricket starting at 7:30 a.m. on Friday





Jofra Archer and Mark Wood could play for England in Johannesburg

England could choose Jofra Archer and Mark Wood on the same test team for the first time, as they seek to seal a series victory over South Africa in Johannesburg.

Archer missed England's victories in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth, which leaves tourists 2-1 up with one to play, due to a problem in the right elbow.

But the 24-year-old is pushing to return to Wanderers and could line up with fellow countryman Wood, who quickly bowled at St George's Park last week in his first test in 11 months.

Speaking on Wednesday, England assistant coach Graham Thorpe said Archer was close to being completely fit

Wood, who had had problems with his sides and knees since the World Cup final in July, is pressing to play in consecutive tests and Joe Root is considering releasing both rapids in what is expected to be a quick pitch.

"It would be an incessant flood of rhythm that is exciting, especially on the surface normally obtained here in the Wanderers," said Captain Root, who confirmed that England will not name his team until Friday's launch.

"It would be great to have that extra rhythm and firepower. It would be nice to see how that looks and see how they go together."

Root also believes that beating Proteas in this series would overcome his 2-1 win in South Africa with Sir Alastair Cook in 2015-16, due to illness and injuries that have affected his tour.

Eleven players, including Root, Wood and Archer, have suffered a virus, while Rory Burns (ankle) and James Anderson (rib) have returned home.

England captain Joe Root says it's 'exciting' see Jofra Archer back in the race for the fourth test in Johannesburg

"I think it would probably be better (2015-16), due to the different things we have had to handle," Root said. "It would be a great achievement for this group.

"It has been a tour that has thrown us all and I think that collectively, as a squad, not only the players but the coaching staff, we have worked tirelessly to make sure we remain calm and have as much control as possible."

South Africa will run out of its main pacemaker Kagiso Rabada, and the 24-year-old withdrew a ban on a game after obtaining a fourth demerit point within 24 months for its celebration after firing Root in England's only innings in Port Elizabeth

The Proteas have confirmed that Temba Bavuma, who scored the best professional record of 180 in South African national cricket last week, will play his first game in the series, replacing his bat-mate Zubayr Hamza, who averages only 13 in the series, with a top-score of 39.

South Africa has withdrawn Temba Bavuma while seeking victory that will give them a draw in series

Rassie van der Dussen will occupy the place of Hamza in n. 3 with Bavuma in n. 5, under Captain Faf du Plessis.

The Test will also be the number 64 and last of Vernon Philander, 34 years old, who has taken 222 wickets with an average of 22.29, to withdraw from the Test cricket and accept a Kolpak agreement in Somerset.

