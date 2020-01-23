Many in China use them, but do masks block the coronavirus?

The Chinese authorities have encouraged people in Wuhan City to wear surgical masks in public to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
The question is: do they work?
Many infectious disease specialists say that cheap disposable masks, which cover the nose and mouth, can help prevent the spread of infections if used correctly and used consistently.
But experts say there is not much high-quality scientific evidence about its effectiveness outside of healthcare settings. Most of the best studies, which are randomized controlled trials, focused on how well surgical masks protect health workers in hospitals from detecting infections of sick patients, and found that the constant use of them helped.
Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, chair of the public health committee of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, said that surgical masks are really "the last line of defense."
"We are concerned that people feel they are receiving more protection from the mask than they really are," he said. "Washing your hands and avoiding sick people is much more important than wearing a mask."
Because the surgical masks are not tight or sealed, they leave spaces around the mouth, "so it is not filtering all the air that enters," he said.
However, the masks will prevent most of the large respiratory drops from sneezing and coughing from other people from entering the mouth and nose, said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at the Center for Safety Johns Hopkins health. Coronaviruses are transmitted primarily through drops, he said.
The biggest problem is that people don't wear masks correctly. "Most people will place their hand under the mask to scratch their face or rub their nose," which puts contaminants in contact with their nose and mouth, said Dr. Adalja. "You can't take it off when you receive a phone call."
Dr. Mark Loeb, an infectious disease specialist at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, said a study during an outbreak of the SARS coronavirus found that any type of protection, be it a mask or a respirator, reduces the risk of infections. in health workers. at about 85 percent.
"The most important message was that the risk was lower if they consistently used a mask," he said.
There is general agreement that infected patients who wear surgical masks are less likely to transmit the infection to others. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ordered hospitals to request patients who have a fever or respiratory illness, who have recently traveled to Wuhan or who have been in contact with someone who has traveled there, to wear a mask surgical The C.D.C. He also recommends that health workers wear a respirator, which filters more particles than a mask, when they are close to these patients.
The risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus in the United States, where there is only one confirmed case, is "too low to start wearing a facial mask," said Dr. Peter Rabinowitz, co-director of the University of Washington. MetaCenter for pandemic preparation and global health security.
But washing your hands, often and before eating, is universally recommended. Hand sanitizer is effective against respiratory viruses. Experts also recommend washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, rubbing your hands and making sure that all parts of your hands, both palms and the backs of your hands, are washed.
"It is also important to keep your hands away from your face," said Dr. Vaishampayan. "Respiratory viruses do not infect through the skin, but through the mucous membranes: the eyes, the nose and the mouth."