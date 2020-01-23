Many in China use them, but do masks block the coronavirus?

The Chinese authorities have encouraged people in Wuhan City to wear surgical masks in public to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The question is: do they work?

Many infectious disease specialists say that cheap disposable masks, which cover the nose and mouth, can help prevent the spread of infections if used correctly and used consistently.

But experts say there is not much high-quality scientific evidence about its effectiveness outside of healthcare settings. Most of the best studies, which are randomized controlled trials, focused on how well surgical masks protect health workers in hospitals from detecting infections of sick patients, and found that the constant use of them helped.

Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, chair of the public health committee of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, said that surgical masks are really "the last line of defense."