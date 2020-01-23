Mama June returns to social networks with a heartbreaking message: get the love of fans

Mama June has returned to Instagram with an apparent photo of Thursday. The message you shared in the caption is really heartbreaking.

The image of a healthier-looking June was accompanied by a paragraph that said: & # 39; Well decided to return to that, I do not say that it is perfect, since every day is a struggle, some days I just want to disappear although my children They are not yet we see each other very hard for all of us, but I hope that one day that will happen, since I want you to know that I miss you and I love you very much & # 39; & # 39 ;.

This occurs after the reality star, once loved, sold his house to go on the road with his boyfriend Geno Doak, which family members feel they have controlled and possibly drugged.

In addition to being arrested for drug paraphernalia, they have been accused of destroying hotel rooms and skipping accounts. This has left her loved ones worried about her and unsuccessfully trying to intervene.

This publication can actually serve as a glimmer of hope for your family members because it seems that you are getting closer to accepting the help they have been trying to give you.

The June post was full of love from fans who want to see it through this.

One follower commented: ‘June, I've been a fan for years. Please, get sober and improve. You were a great mother and your girls need you and they love you. "

Another added: Puedes You can do this mom! ❤️ You have passed and achieved so much! We believe in you! & # 39;

‘I'm happy for you, June! It will take some time, but as long as it stays in it, things will improve. I'm proud of you, "said a fan in an encouraging message.

Ad

Hopefully, Mama June arrives sooner rather than later and reconnects with her family.



Post views:

0 0