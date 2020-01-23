Mama June makes a rare request to the children and says she wants to "disappear,quot;

June Shannon, the problematic reality show star also known as Mom june, he returned to Instagram for the first time in several months with a message for his separated daughters.
His rare public statement came three months after he pleaded not guilty to drug possession charges and even more since he refused to participate in a televised intervention organized by his family.
"Well, I decided to go back to that," June wrote Thursday. "I don't say it's perfect, since every day is a struggle (and) some days I just want to disappear (sic)."
She continued: "Although I (and) the children still do not see each other (and) it has been very difficult for all of us, but I hope that one day that will change, since I want you to know that I miss you (and) I love you very much (sic ) ".
It's not clear if Mama June is still dating Geno Doak, which played a role in creating a gap between her and her children, Alana "Honey Boo Boo,quot; Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin,quot; Shannon Y Jessica "Chubs,quot; Shannon.
Last March, June was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Geno was also arrested on the same charges, in addition to third-degree domestic violence.
Alana, 14, continues to live with older sister Lauryn, 20, and her husband and young daughter. A source told E! News at the time: "None of her daughters are talking to her at this time, including Alana. She has been interrupted."
"She chose Geno over them. Good or bad, she likes attention. She really only cares about herself. That's clear to her family," the source said.
Last week, June's sister, Jo shannon, reflected in the difficult year of his family in a sincere birthday post dedicated to Lauryn.
"It has been a difficult 2019, but 2020 is going to be amazing for this amazing lady," he wrote on Instagram. "She has had to step forward and wear several hats in the last year. She is an amazing mother, wife, sister and incredible woman! We love her and we will support her no matter what. She just keeps doing it."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML7f5d6919a77e12bcdcc21e70ab4b9e2715%