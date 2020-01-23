Mama June makes a rare request to the children and says she wants to "disappear,quot;

June Shannon, the problematic reality show star also known as Mom june, he returned to Instagram for the first time in several months with a message for his separated daughters.

His rare public statement came three months after he pleaded not guilty to drug possession charges and even more since he refused to participate in a televised intervention organized by his family.

"Well, I decided to go back to that," June wrote Thursday. "I don't say it's perfect, since every day is a struggle (and) some days I just want to disappear (sic)."

She continued: "Although I (and) the children still do not see each other (and) it has been very difficult for all of us, but I hope that one day that will change, since I want you to know that I miss you (and) I love you very much (sic ) ".

It's not clear if Mama June is still dating Geno Doak, which played a role in creating a gap between her and her children, Alana "Honey Boo Boo,quot; Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin,quot; Shannon Y Jessica "Chubs,quot; Shannon.