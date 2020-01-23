Home Entertainment Lupe Fiasco: "Joe Budden, let me get your place in the slaughterhouse!"

Lupe Fiasco: "Joe Budden, let me get your place in the slaughterhouse!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Joe Budden may not be in a hurry to leave his retirement and enter the studio with Slaughterhouse, but rapper Lupe Fiasco wants to take his place in the rap group.

The request may be the answer to Budden's prayers.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©