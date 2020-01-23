Lupe Fiasco: "Joe Budden, let me get your place in the slaughterhouse!"

Joe Budden may not be in a hurry to leave his retirement and enter the studio with Slaughterhouse, but rapper Lupe Fiasco wants to take his place in the rap group.

The request may be the answer to Budden's prayers.

Last October, Joe sat down with Freddie Gibbs for an episode of The Pull Up, where he explained his reasons for wanting to be replaced in the group:

"I can't talk about why they aren't doing it. When I suggested that they probably find another rapper to take my place and still take out music, they didn't think that was the best idea, and that was years ago." That could have changed. But my fight, even with that, without the additional hustle and bustle of Eminem * is only property, "he shared.

"I can't devote much of my time to a project, eat a quarter of the project, and then do you have to climb the chain of command? I have to make sure that all these niggas make sure that our project does what it has to do. do, and then we have the remains of the fund? That was my fight. We are an independent team. "

We believe that Lupe Fiasco, known for his undeniable lyrical skills, would be a worthy replacement for Joe.