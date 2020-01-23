"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,quot; star Sierra Sierra says her daughter was physically assaulted by a student and her mother at an Atlanta high school

Roommates, the star of "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,quot; Sierra Gates faces some serious circumstances involving his daughter. According to Sierra, her daughter was physically assaulted at a local high school in Atlanta by a student … and her mother.

Sierra turned to Instagram to destroy the high school in North Atlanta, attended by her 14-year-old daughter, because she says the school not only allowed her daughter to be beaten by a fellow student, but the school also allowed The student's mother to enter the premises and also assault her daughter.

Sierra posted an extensive message on Instagram to address the incident, which caught the attention of local Atlanta news media, and to explain that her daughter was not to blame for the fight that occurred.

Sierra wrote:

"My daughter,quot; NO "was the aggressor. I received a text message from my baby at 10:00 am saying that this girl continues to harass me in my text message saying she wants to fight. She also called her dad. I told her I tried to keep him from telling someone and I will be there as soon as I leave work. I was literally leaving work in an hour. At 12 noon I received another call from my baby screaming saying "mom, mom girl here in the bathroom trying to fight. "I asked to speak with the mother to try to reason not to hit my baby 2 minutes later, the phone fell and the woman and her daughter were attacking my baby. North Atlanta high # 1, a adult should never be able to enter a school without supervision. I am afraid for the safety of my son and the other children. # 2 The school let this lady run away from the school grounds with a clear escape after attacking my son # 3 I had to lift hell just to get a police report and when I finally received the report, they didn't even want to put the report that it was a battery for a minor. So yes, I am very upset. I'm a mother. First, I would never put my hands on someone else's son and chose #northatlantahighschool thinking it was one of the best schools in Atlanta, and they allowed my daughter to be attacked by an adult. I am heartbroken and very upset as a mother. It's hard for me to maintain this civil attitude. I really understand that this is a proof of God. You all keep me in your prayers.❤️ thanks to my lawyer @adamma_esq for always supporting me. "

School district spokesman Ian Smith said the following about the incident:

“The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is investigating a physical altercation that occurred at North Atlanta High School, which allegedly involved two students and the father of one of the students. The father inappropriately provided the father with access to the building. "

So far, Sierra or the school have not filed charges.

