LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

Liverpool's winning race in the Premier League is now up to 14 games after the late Roberto Firmino winner gave them a 2-1 victory at Wolves. Jurgen Klopp's team has 16 points ahead with a game in hand over Manchester City, second ranked.

Manchester United is 10 million pounds from the valuation of Sportling Lisbon by Bruno Fernandes. Eight days from the transfer window, the agreement has stalled without further planned negotiations.

Victor Moses has signed a loan agreement with Inter Milan with the option of buying from Chelsea. He will meet with former boss Antonio Conte.

Finn Russell's refusal to stop drinking at the Scotland team's hotel and then his inability to train led him to be removed from the team.

The former owner of the Saracens, Nigel Wray, apologized to the club fans for his "anguish,quot; for his descent. Wray issued a long statement in which he apologized on his part for breaches of the salary cap.

Anthony Joshua could fight Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia. Their promoter Eddie Hearn says they are willing to offer Fury or Wilder, who revenge next month, a 50-50 split. It is likely that Joshua's next opponent is Kubrat Pulev.