Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp trusts Sadio Mane's injury after a "muscular fit,quot; | Soccer news

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has eased fears about the extent of Sadio Mane's injury after the striker was forced to leave the first half of the 2-1 victory at Wolves.

The Reds extended their Premier League advantage to 16 points with a hard-fought victory at Molineux on Thursday thanks to goals by Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino.

The victory allowed Klopp's relentless side to extend their unbeaten run of the league to 40 and they still have a game in hand on next week's trip to West Ham.

However, there were concerns in the opening period when Mane fell after 33 minutes, with the Senegalese holding his hamstrings. Takumi Minamino came into place, but Klopp has moved to reassure supporters.

"Sadio is a real shame he had to leave," he said. "I hope it's not that bad, just a muscular fit, but we'll see it tomorrow."

Liverpool has accumulated 67 points from a possible 69 in the Premier League this season, at least five more than any other team in the history of the top English category it has had before after so many campaign games.

He said about the title race: "It ends when it ends, not before, so why should we really think about it?

Jurgen Klopp praised his players after passing a tough test of Lobos

"The message that & # 39; you can lose six games & # 39; (and still win the title), I might throw up when I hear that to be honest.

"So let's continue. It's hard enough: Sunday Shrewsbury, Wednesday West Ham, Saturday Southampton. That's hard. So we have to find solutions for all the different games. Let's work on that, and probably without Sadio."

The wolves, who remain seventh, dominated much of the play after the break, but became another victim of the Liverpool giant.

The hosts knocked out the runaway leaders of the FA Cup Premier League in Molineux last season and sought a repeated result, adding to the 18 points they have already won by losing positions this period.

Adama Traore configured Raúl Jiménez for the Lobos leveler six minutes after the restart and the end caused countless problems to the visitors, with his driving away from Alisson proving to be a crucial moment.

When asked if that was the most difficult game they had given Liverpool in the Premier League this season, Klopp added: "No. But it was a big one and it was the most difficult one he could have had today for different reasons."

Adama Traore caused countless problems for defender Andy Liverpoolson.

"One thing is, of course, that the Wolves are doing really well. They are really different from almost all other teams."

"They scored and there were 10 wild minutes, but then the game calmed down again and we were able to regain control a bit."

The chief of the Wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo, was satisfied with the display on his side despite the result.

Roberto Firmino was the winner of the match for Liverpool on a frantic night in Molineux

"I think it was a good performance and a very good soccer game," he said. "A fantastic football game, I would say, in a beautiful stadium with our fans behind the team. We played well."

"We were organized, we had a boost in the second half, we were always there. We had many situations and we moved on. Sometimes they are small details (but) they can't change the truth. We play well. This is what we want."

Whats Next?

Man Utd vs Lobos Live

Wolves travel to Manchester United on February 1, live in Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm; Start at 5.30pm. Liverpool travels to Shrewsbury in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday at 5pm.