Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp trusts Sadio Mane's injury after a "muscular fit,quot; | Soccer news

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has eased fears about the extent of Sadio Mane's injury after the striker was forced to leave the first half of the 2-1 victory at Wolves.

The Reds extended their Premier League advantage to 16 points with a hard-fought victory at Molineux on Thursday thanks to goals by Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino.

The victory allowed Klopp's relentless side to extend their unbeaten run of the league to 40 and they still have a game in hand on next week's trip to West Ham.

However, there were concerns in the opening period when Mane fell after 33 minutes, with the Senegalese holding his hamstrings. Takumi Minamino came into place, but Klopp has moved to reassure supporters.

"Sadio is a real shame he had to leave," he said. "I hope it's not that bad, just a muscular fit, but we'll see it tomorrow."

Liverpool has accumulated 67 points from a possible 69 in the Premier League this season, at least five more than any other team in the history of the top English category it has had before after so many campaign games.

Klopp ruled out any pressure with the club closing in a first title in 30 years, insisting that he is not obsessed with his position.

The German added: "I don't think so, I had to ask exactly about the amount of points, that's the truth, I really forgot it in the week."

"I didn't think about it, I know we play Sunday at Shrewsbury (in the FA Cup), I know we play Wednesday at West Ham and I know we play Saturday."

Jurgen Klopp praised his players after passing a tough test of Lobos

"It's three games in seven days, which is a lot. We lost Saido Mane (because of a hamstring injury) and that's the pressure I think about. Everything else isn't pressure."

"The message that & # 39; you can lose six games & # 39; (and still win the title), I might throw up when I hear that to be honest.

"So let's move on. We have to find solutions for all the different games. Let's work on that, and that probably without Sadio."

Liverpool will travel to West Ham next week for their game in hand and the victory would drive them 19 points away from Manchester City.

The wolves, who remain seventh, dominated much of the play after the break, but became another victim of the Liverpool giant.

The hosts knocked out the runaway leaders of the FA Cup Premier League in Molineux last season and sought a repeated result, adding to the 18 points they have already won by losing positions this period.

Adama Traore configured Raúl Jiménez for the Lobos leveler six minutes after the restart and the end caused countless problems to the visitors, with his driving away from Alisson proving to be a crucial moment.

When asked if that was the most difficult game they had given Liverpool in the Premier League this season, Klopp added: "No. But it was a big one and it was the most difficult one he could have had today for different reasons."

Adama Traore caused countless problems for defender Andy Liverpoolson.

"They scored a super goal and had a great chance to save Ali," Klopp added.

"We scored our wonderful goal after a set-set, but not a second or a third means that everything is open and then it gets intense.

"We had opportunities, Mo (Salah) and Bobby in front of the goalkeeper and then a Bobby player, it was a super goal."

"This ball can be expanded and we know the sound of that. That we have different options to score gives us the opportunity to stay in the game."

The chief of the Wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo, was satisfied with the display on his side despite the result.

Roberto Firmino was the winner of the match for Liverpool on a frantic night in Molineux

"It was a good performance and a very good game. We were organized, created many situations and moved on."

"The result is a consequence of all these things. Defensively we were organized and played well."

"We created opportunities and the momentum was there, but we faced a very good team. I am very happy with the boys. They are small margins."

"It says a lot about what we are trying to do for the future. We are on the right path."

Whats Next?

Man Utd vs Lobos Live

Wolves travel to Manchester United on February 1, live in Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm; Start at 5.30pm. Liverpool travels to Shrewsbury in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday at 5pm.

