Lira Galore seeks restraining order against the quality control CEO of Music Pierre & # 39; Pee & # 39; Thomas!

Lira Galore asks a judge to grant a restraining order against

The CEO of Quality Control Music, Pierre "Pee,quot; Thomas, the father of his daughter.

According to TMZ, Lira presented documents seeking a temporary protection order against Pee and described his behavior as "threatening,quot; last week during a 9 month custody court hearing for Khaleesi.

Lira says that she not only quotes the alleged previous violent behavior of the industry executive, but also alleges that Thomas kept trying to talk to her, even approached her in an "intimidating nature,quot; and tried to get her phone number.

Lira also states that while they were sitting opposite each other in a conference room, he looked at her and made her feel extremely uncomfortable. He also allegedly took pictures during the sitting. When she tried to leave the room with her lawyer, she says he stood at the door to block her exit and proceeded to harass her.

He also says the incident was intimidating for his lawyer, "for the first time in his legal career, he felt insecure in the courtroom," he said.

Thomas has denied all accusations against him.