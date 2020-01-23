Lil Wayne will return with new album next week

%MINIFYHTML2f7ff80e927a7fd9af367661fe3a5a9911% %MINIFYHTML2f7ff80e927a7fd9af367661fe3a5a9912%

The new album of the rapper and hip-hop mogul, & # 39; Funeral & # 39 ;, will arrive in stores on Friday, January 31 with physical and digital copies available for purchase.

little Wayne is coming back! As for his social media accounts on Thursday, January 23, the rapper revealed that he would release a new album titled "Funeral" on January 31. Along with the exciting announcement, he shared a teaser of less than 30 seconds – anticipated effort.

In the fragment, Weezy can be heard banging on ominous rhythms, "Welcome to the funeral / Closed chest as usual." In addition to the teaser, rapper "Sucker for Pain" revealed a link to his online stores where fans can pre-order the album.

Digital and physical copies of "Funeral" are available for pre-order along with a variety of products related to the album. While digital copies are available on their release date, physical copies of the album would be sent in 10 weeks. The vinyls and cassettes of the next effort are also available for purchase.

"Funeral" will be a continuation of Weezy's 2018 album "Tha Carter V". He previously said about the album in an interview: "My album has always ended. It only takes Mack to go in there to accumulate a couple of songs and name them. That's how it works here. I work every day. It just makes them come in and say : & # 39; Let me get these 20 songs, can I have them and name them, and we go from there? & # 39; "He also said he joined Lil baby Y Be big for songs

Recalling the time he worked with Baby, Weezy said: "He demanded that he work with me. That's something new these days. In the days when he did it, there was no such thing as you sent me your song. You had to be in the studio. with that person. He demanded it. So I respected that. We have to do the session together. We were here in New York, not long ago. Probably a month ago. "