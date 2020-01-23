Leslie Jones calls Ashton from Deck Deck & # 39; & # 39; Misogynist & # 39; & # 39;

Leslie jones is a Under cover superfan, but his thoughts on the controversial star of the series Ashton Pienaar They are less supportive

During an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon On Wednesday, January 22 at night, the comedian analyzed Pienaar's behavior this season.

"Let me explain something to you. Ashton is completely inappropriate," he told Fallon about the Under cover Bosun, whose comments to and about the ship's female staff have been criticized by fans and cast members. In jones Tonight show sitting down, discussed Pienaar's screen interactions with Rhylee Gerber, the sailor who socially condemned ostracism and then attacked for his subsequent frustration.

"It is obvious that they are directly illuminating this poor girl," Jones argued, recognizing that while Gerber could show men the "attitude,quot; in return, he should not be vilified for it. "If you are approaching three men who do not like you anymore and are getting that energy, I will also approach you that way," he continued, noting how Pienaar's actions toward Gerber managed to influence those of the other male employees of the program.

"That man is a walking misogynistic cookie," he concluded (after declaring him "not a good boss,quot; and calling him at work "the most false professionalism he lives,quot;), possibly also aware of the collection of offensive comments he has made about women during their time in the marine reality series.