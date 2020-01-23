Lena Waithe accused of cheating on his wife with Cynthia Erivo

%MINIFYHTML239b0fb0e0ea1e95035bbd0a8ca4a2f811% %MINIFYHTML239b0fb0e0ea1e95035bbd0a8ca4a2f812%

The writer of & # 39; Queen and Slim & # 39; supposedly connects with the actress of & # 39; Harriet & # 39; behind his wife Alana Mayo only a few months after they got married in a hurried ceremony.

Rumors say that, Lena Waithe cheated on his wife Alana Mayo with another woman Los "Nobody's teacher"The actress allegedly betrayed Alana's trust and connected with"Harriet"Actress Cynthia Erivo behind their backs

Rumors of infidelity came to light after Lena and Alana announced the separation after only months of marriage. "After thinking carefully and considering it, we have decided to separate. We have nothing but mutual support and ask that you respect our privacy during this time," they said in a joint statement.

The "Queen & SlimAccording to reports, the writer was seen holding hands and kissing Cynthia at the Golden Globes, where Cynthia received two nominations for Best Actress in a Movie and Best Original Song earlier this month.

Before the Golden Globes, Lena awarded Cynthia a Revelation Performance Award at the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF). On the red carpet, Lena spilled over Cynthia and said she was "vibrating" with the British star.

In 2018, after Met Gala, it was Cynthia who praised Lena. "I finally found my sister. Lena, you are absolutely everything. You are perfection. What a gathering of minds, I'm glad to have you in my life! Trapped like glue! BRIGHT QUEEN SHINY!" she wrote on Instagram, asking Lena to answer: "I live for you! I'm glad our paths finally crossed, sister! Thank you for being the highlight of my xoxo night."

According to LoveBScott, Lena Waithe cheated on Alana Mayo several times and her hurried wedding at a San Francisco court in 2019 was actually to appease Alana and save their relationship.

However, the wedding supposedly could not stop Lena's wandering eyes. "Even after getting married, Lena kept buying designer gifts – Chanel, Gucci – for other women," a source said.