LeBron James seeks to close Kobe Bryant in the all-time scoring list while the Lakers face Nets | NBA News

James scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half of the Lakers' win 100-92 on Wednesday night over the New York Knicks to get closer to Bryant, the third top scorer in NBA history.

James cooled as a scorer in the second half against the Knicks, but shined as a facilitator, setting aside his own offense to help Anthony Davis find his.

James only took six shots in a quiet second half, but Davis scored 17 of his 28 points after the break to help Western Conference leaders retreat and seal their 35th victory of the season.

"I was more facilitator in the second half," James said. "I wanted to launch AD. It seemed a bit out of rhythm in the first half. So it was a point of emphasis for me in the third quarter and in the fourth to get it going. And that was the difference."

















Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers 100-92 victory over the New York Knicks



James now has 33,599 points, 44 behind Bryant. That leaves him in good shape to catch the former Lakers star on Saturday night in Philadelphia, where he was born the five-time NBA champion.

Before that, Los Angeles has a game among the Brooklyn Nets, live at the Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Friday morning (1 a.m.).

Kyrie Irving in action for the Nets



James and Nets star guard Kyrie Irving were teammates for three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and each campaign ended in the NBA Finals. In the 11 times they have opposed each other, any team that James leads has an advantage over the Irving team.

Their 12th meeting occurs with the Lakers who try to improve the best of the Western Conference and the Nets desperate to overcome a depression in their form.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving smile during a Lakers-Celtics game in March 2019



James is 9-2 against Irving and is averaging 25.5 points in those games. Irving's two victories occurred during his tenure with the Boston Celtics (January 3, 2018 and March 9, 2018).

Irving averages 26.5 points per game, but injuries have limited him to 15 games. He missed 26 games due to an impact on his right shoulder, and the Nets were 13-13. Irving also missed the 117-111 defeat at the Brooklyn home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night due to the tension of the right hamstrings, but is listed as likely to face the Lakers.

















Highlights of the 117-111 victory of the Philadelphia 76ers over the Brooklyn Nets



With or without Irving, the Nets expect to finish a four-game skid and a 2-11 slip as they face one of the best defenses in the NBA.

"They are an elite defense," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said of the Lakers. "(JaVale) McGee and (Dwight) Howard are absolutely playing, really protecting the hoop. They obviously have elite perimeter defenders with LeBron and Danny Green and all those guys."

"Anthony Davis, we all know, has really become a two-way player in this league, and I am really impressed by his evolution over the years, where he has become really difficult to score. A great challenge for us ".

Brooklyn is 0-4 in a five-game stretch against top-level teams, and Monday's loss to Philadelphia was the closest final margin.

The Nets could not prevent Ben Simmons from obtaining a triple double of 34 points and committed 10 of his 22 turnovers in the last quarter.

