Lady Noeline Taurua praises the effort and cruelty of the Silver Ferns team | Netball news

%MINIFYHTMLb9190e6704882e1802b710ae93f9779a11% %MINIFYHTMLb9190e6704882e1802b710ae93f9779a12%

The world champions beat the Sunshine Girls 71-45 at Birmingham Arena on the second day of the competition.





%MINIFYHTMLb9190e6704882e1802b710ae93f9779a13% %MINIFYHTMLb9190e6704882e1802b710ae93f9779a14%











2:02



Listen to the complete thoughts of Dame Noeline Taurua after the second victory of his team

Listen to the complete thoughts of Dame Noeline Taurua after the second victory of his team

Lady Noeline Taurua praised the efforts of the Silver Ferns team and their ruthless completion after a second victory in the Vitality Nations Cup.

The world champions have not lost the pace since their arrival in England despite having gone to court without the recently retired Maria Folau and Casey Kopua.

Laura Langman and Katrina Rore are also absent due to taking sabbatics of international netball.

The absence of the quartet has done little to derail the team and, instead, the Taurua team has been a little above the rest and has recorded comfortable victories over England and Jamaica.

Watch the New Zealand victory over Jamaica Check out the entire game through the stream on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

After his first victory in four against the Sunshine Girls, Taurua shared that he entered the clash with the confidence that his side would do the job.

"I am really satisfied with the result. I think it was a step forward for us, the structures are hardening and it was a very good team effort," said the head coach.

Mia Wilson hasn't been doing any work! Really awesome way of @SilverFernsNZ GS! If you like to pay attention to detail, you will notice a small change in your shooting technique compared to last year. Much more fluid and smooth. This New Zealand team is so good to see 🙌 #NationsCup – Dan Ryan (@ DanRyan84) January 22, 2020

Maia Wilson shot at 93 percent during the Test and produced the most goals he recorded in a game for the Silver Ferns.

That impressive performance helped her secure 27 goals in 29 attempts against England a few days earlier. Naturally, Taurua is delighted with Wilson's work.

"It was really outstanding. I am very happy that she has been able to support him since the last game," he said of his shooter.

"Consistency is one of the things we seek to be better at. I thought that not only was she (Wilson) good with her shots, but she was also intelligent and strategic."

"Jamaica has some outstanding defenders, so I'm very happy for all that circle and the end of the attack."

Silver ferns have been seen as a tight unit since their arrival in England

In the course of the first two games of the Silver Ferns, the head coach has tried a lot of combinations in his final shot and, in doing so, has gained much more clarity about his abilities.

"The good thing is that we have combinations that are always nice," he said.

"One of the goals was to win the games, but also to have a balancing act, in terms of getting people on the court."

"Some of the players are really standing and I'm very happy with that. I thought Te Paea Selby-Rickit was a little doubtful from the start, but I was very happy with the way he came back."

"They are very competitive and, in general, I am very satisfied with what we are publishing."

5:39 Watch the highlights while the world champions keep their foot on the accelerator for the full 60 minutes Watch the highlights while the world champions keep their foot on the accelerator for the full 60 minutes

The Silver Ferns had a 10-goal lead in the interval against Jamaica. They pressed that to a mattress of 20 goals in three quarters of time before winning by a final margin of 46.

"Every time we leave, irrelevant of the opposition, we just want to improve progressively."

"Ruthless is really good, thanks for saying that, and we will take that and look forward to our next match against South Africa."

Sky Sports is your home for netball: every moment of the Vitality Nations Cup is shown on air and broadcast on YouTube. The third day is January 25, with New Zealand against South Africa and England against Jamaica.