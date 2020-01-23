KUWK: Khloe Kardashian shows her huge lips in a new photo!

Khloe Kardashian turned to her chosen social media platform to share a new selfie and it was impossible for fans not to notice her huge lips! But judging by how he chose to pose, that was his intention in the first place!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made a kissing face at the camera, so her pout was in the spotlight without a doubt!

Khloe looked great in the snap that also showed her glamorous makeup, her flawless skin and her long blond hair combed in an elegant ponytail.

As for his lips, they seemed to be lined and one's mother had also applied a clear shine, both great tricks to make the lips look bigger.

And since yours was already a considerable size, it makes sense that they seemed larger than ever in the instant.

Khloe has never confirmed that he has received lip fillings before, but he has visited Skinthesis before, a clinic that offers all kinds of services, the fillings are one of them.

After such a visit to the expensive clinic in August, she published: Hola Hello, shine! ✨ #ad Shout out to Melissa @skinthesisinc for my radiant and healthy skin "."

"If you can't close your lips,quot; … too stuffed, "a troll hit her at that moment.

In addition, Dr. Bruce E. Katz previously told HollywoodLife that his lips have definitely been injected in recent months.

‘Something called Juvederm Volbella or Restylane Silk could have been injected, which is the other lip filling that is used quite frequently. There are no doubts about it, they have injected a lot of filler, "the specialist told the media during the interview.

What do you think of Khloe's last photo? Have you gone too far with fillers or not?



