Kristin Cavallari finds closure after BFF separation with Kelly

Friendships come and go. But what happens when a friendship decreases too far?

In Thursday's new episode of Very cavallari, Kristin Cavallari She received some spiritual guidance regarding the consequences of her BFF friend Kelly Henderson. Specifically, the rare tycoon James, Brittainy taylor Y Justin Anderson everyone sat down with the astrologer relationship Shawn.

"Very well, then what I do is take the model of your personality based on your birthday," Shawn explained to the group. "And then, help him navigate the best decisions he must make when it comes to connecting with the relationship he is in."

%MINIFYHTML0f14ee4373987659d5a99fcd1ee258d313% %MINIFYHTML0f14ee4373987659d5a99fcd1ee258d314%

While Anderson and Taylor gained guidance on their romantic lives, Cavallari received some wise advice about his friendship with Henderson. According to Shawn, Kelly has "double water,quot; in her letter, making her "all emotion."

Although Kristin has an emotional side, the astrologer stressed that he often wants to find a solution to a problem. As for Kelly? According to the table, Kelly "takes pride in being loving and caring,quot; and probably struggles to hear the criticism of friendship.