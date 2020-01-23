Kristin Cavallari finds closure after BFF separation with Kelly

Friendships come and go. But what happens when a friendship decreases too far?
In Thursday's new episode of Very cavallari, Kristin Cavallari She received some spiritual guidance regarding the consequences of her BFF friend Kelly Henderson. Specifically, the rare tycoon James, Brittainy taylor Y Justin Anderson everyone sat down with the astrologer relationship Shawn.
"Very well, then what I do is take the model of your personality based on your birthday," Shawn explained to the group. "And then, help him navigate the best decisions he must make when it comes to connecting with the relationship he is in."
While Anderson and Taylor gained guidance on their romantic lives, Cavallari received some wise advice about his friendship with Henderson. According to Shawn, Kelly has "double water,quot; in her letter, making her "all emotion."
Although Kristin has an emotional side, the astrologer stressed that he often wants to find a solution to a problem. As for Kelly? According to the table, Kelly "takes pride in being loving and caring,quot; and probably struggles to hear the criticism of friendship.
"I definitely feel that the astrologer was pretty in the nose. That when Kelly and I are good, we are great," said the astrologer. Very cavallari star reflected in a confessional. "But when we are bad, we definitely do not speak the same language, which is clearly what is happening."
Therefore, the astrologer urged Cavallari to "stay away from discussing who is right and who is wrong,quot; when interacting with Henderson. This advice resonated with The hills alum, who resolved to contact the founder of Velvet & # 39; s Edge "once again,quot;.
"I am incredibly nervous," the mother of three children transmitted to the Very cavallari camera. "I don't know how he will respond, but I think I have nothing to lose."
While Kristin was reading Justin aloud, he sent a text message to Kelly saying he missed her and acknowledged that it is "tough when I'm hurt."
"I love you and we have to fix this," Cavallari finished his note to the famous stylist.
Although Cavallari wanted to "leave all this behind,quot; and "move on," Henderson decided not to respond to the text. Understandably, Kelly's continued silence left Kristin wounded and seeking advice on how to move forward.
Fortunately, old friend Philippa "Pip,quot; Whitfield Pomeranz He was able to give you some wise advice.
"A little council of sisters, I hate to say this, but sometimes friendship expires," Pip shared wisely. "Happens."
After hearing this advice from Pip, Kristin realized that he had reached "the height of friendship,quot; with Kelly. And, at the end of the episode, the True roots the author even shared this feeling with the husband Jay cutler.
During this conversation, Cutler praised Cavallari for being his "best self,quot; throughout the drama and applauded his vulnerability.
"I have really done everything I can do. And, I guess at this point, I have to see it as a closure," Cavallari concluded. "Pip was right, friends come and go. And I think I'm very lucky to have Jay as my rock. Thank God I have Jay, right now."
For Kristin's life after Kelly, be sure to watch the rest of season 3!
