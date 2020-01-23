Kodak Black's mother speaks after he claims he is being abused behind bars

%MINIFYHTML85682b6085f245a5e488cfd8282d656411% %MINIFYHTML85682b6085f245a5e488cfd8282d656412%

The Kodak Black team has been using their social media platforms to convey their messages about alleged abuse by the authorities while serving their prison sentence. Now Kodak's mother and lawyers are talking as they try to get to the bottom of what is happening.

According to WSVN 7, Kodak's mother, Marcelene Simmons, requested the help of Benjamin Crump, after Kodak alleged that he had faced unfair treatment by correctional officers while behind bars. On Wednesday, Kodak's mother, Crump and lawyer Devon M. Jacob planned to meet with Kodak to conduct a welfare check. However, when they got there, they knew they had placed him on a bus and moved him to Kentucky.

Crump said: "We believe that he was intentionally moved, so he could not meet with his lawyers. She wants to make sure that, while he is in his custody, he does not end up dead, so he is very worried, as well as his whole family , that these accusations are taken seriously. "

Like us previously According to reports, there was a long post on the Kodak website where he said they were "strategically killing,quot; slowly. He called a particular name and said: "Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very vindictive with me and I have a strong feeling that he has something to do with me when they attack me, attack, hit and beat brutally two weeks before my court date. ". . "

He continued: “I am very disappointed by the way they have treated not only me but all other inmates in this center. With their selfish agenda, they will always side with their official colleagues, whether they are right or wrong. "

Kodak's mother spoke to the press and said, "I want to make sure my son is well. I want to make sure they don't kill my son. If they kill my son, if my son dies, I will kill myself too. My son, after God, my son is life to me. My son is everything to me. "

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94