Kodak Black's mother recruits lawyer Benjamin Crump after accusations of abuse behind bars

Days after Kodak Black's long post on Instagram, which accused the staff of the correctional institution of trying to kill him "strategically,quot; slowly, his mother, Marcelene Simmons, hired Civil Rights lawyer Benjamin Crump.

Kodak is currently serving almost four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to gun charges. Through Instagram, he said correctional agents were beating him, starving him and denying medical attention.

We know something happened in that prison, "Crump said.

Simmons and Crump said they scheduled a meeting with Kapri to do a wellness check on Wednesday morning.

"Literally, just a few hours before we met him, they put him on a bus to Kentucky," said lawyer Devon M. Jacob, according to WVSN.

"We believe he was intentionally transferred, so he could not meet with his lawyers," Crump added, explaining that Kodak was on a bus to another prison in Kentucky.

"She wants to make sure that while he is in his custody, he doesn't end up dead," Crump said, "so she is very worried, as well as her whole family, that these accusations are taken seriously."

"I want to make sure my son is well," Simmons said. "I want to make sure they don't kill my son. If they kill my son, if my son dies, I'll kill myself too. My son, after God, my son is life for me. My son is everything to me."