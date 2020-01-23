Home Entertainment Kodak Black's mother recruits lawyer Benjamin Crump after accusations of abuse behind...

Kodak Black's mother recruits lawyer Benjamin Crump after accusations of abuse behind bars

Bradley Lamb
Days after Kodak Black's long post on Instagram, which accused the staff of the correctional institution of trying to kill him "strategically,quot; slowly, his mother, Marcelene Simmons, hired Civil Rights lawyer Benjamin Crump.

Kodak is currently serving almost four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to gun charges. Through Instagram, he said correctional agents were beating him, starving him and denying medical attention.

