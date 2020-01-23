Kodak Black's mother and lawyers speak after he says the correctional center is "slowly killing him,quot;

Not long ago, it was revealed that Kodak Black has some quite serious problems in jail. The rapper recently spoke against the alleged injustice he has to endure while serving his sentence.

The Shade Room wrote not long ago that ‘He may be incarcerated, but Kodak is proving that he will not be silenced. He accessed his Instagram today to accuse some correctional officers of abuse, claiming that he has been denied meals and visits. "

Kodak details the abuse he is suffering while behind bars and even reportedly said he is being killed slowly there.

His mother and his lawyers came to see him and talk about these issues, but they took him on a bus to Kentuck because they even arrived.

Someone said: "I hope they do nothing to that boy."

Another follower believes that “ he has made multiple colorist statements, so I suppose that is what they wanted to say that it is okay that we do not like black women but that we do not disrespect, on the other hand, I do not think anyone should be treated like this, but people are taking their colorism and running with it.

Someone else said that ‘After hearing his verse on,quot; Spar, "I immediately worried about his safety. I hope it's okay 🙏 ’while another Instagram installer posted this:‘ Kodak had too many opportunities to fix his life, he can't do much now 💯 ’

One commenter published: "This is the reality of many black men who are incarcerated at this time," and someone else said: "Putting aside all the jokes, someone needs to help you, just needed guidance."

Another follower posted: ‘He wrote that, I'm impressed. Much better than R. Kelly's letters from jail, "and another commentator also had a message that they wanted to share publicly:" Stop putting all your mothers in situations like this. I'm so sad. & # 39;

Ad

What do you think about what Kodak is going through these days?



Post views:

0 0