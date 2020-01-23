Kodak Black's lawyers accuse prison officials of constitutional violation

%MINIFYHTML5fc18fba55d952eadb2379496e8ffc5511% %MINIFYHTML5fc18fba55d952eadb2379496e8ffc5512%

WENN / JLN Photography

The rapper's lawyers & # 39; Zeze & # 39; They claim that they only learned of their transfer to a federal prison in Kentucky an hour before a press conference, and after weeks of being denied access to their client.

Kodak BlackPrison attorneys have accused prison authorities of denying the jailed rapper his right to legal advice and sending him to Kentucky without his prior knowledge.

MC "Zeze" was sentenced to almost four years behind bars for federal arms charges in November (19), when he began serving the punishment at a facility in Miami, Florida.

However, on Wednesday (January 22), he was put on a bus that was heading to a federal prison in Kentucky, weeks after using his Instagram account to make reports of abuse public.

The prison movement coincided with a press conference held by legal representatives of Kodak in Miami to address the allegations of abuse, but lawyers Benjamin Crump, Devon Jacob and Sue-Ann Robinson only found out about their relocation an hour before the media meeting, during which they claimed that they had not been allowed access to their client for weeks.

In revealing that they had alerted the chiefs of the Bureau of Prisons about their press plans outside the detention center, Jacob said: "They knew we were coming here, they knew we were doing this today."

"His refusal to let him see his lawyer is, in itself, a constitutional violation."

The rapper's mother, Marcelene Simmons, also said she was denied visits with her 22-year-old son just before Christmas, claiming she was falsely accused of smuggling.

"They don't want my son to be happy," he told the Miami Herald. "That's why they don't let me see it."

Crying during the press conference, Simmons asked for help to see Kodak, the real name Bill Kapri.

"I want to make sure my son is well," he said. "I don't want my son to die. If they kill my son, I will kill myself too. Please, someone help me."

There was some good news for Kodak amid the drama of his transfer to prison: he was given an official release date on August 14, 2022, according to TMZ.

Kodak has been locked up since May (19), when he was arrested shortly before his presentation at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

Prior to his relocation to Kentucky, he was accused of engaging in a fight with another inmate on October (19), when he kicked a guard in the groin while trying to break the altercation.

The prison officer was subsequently hospitalized and had to undergo surgery as a result of the incident.