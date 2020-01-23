Home Entertainment Khloe Kardashian resorts to hypnotherapy to help cure her insecurities

Khloe Kardashian resorts to hypnotherapy to help cure her insecurities

Khloe Kardashian has been through a lot of things during the past year or two, and according to a recent report, the reality television star has resorted to hypnotherapy to help her cope.

"He has tried many other therapies and believes it is worth doing if he helps her feel less insecure all the time," a source told Radar. "Even with so many positive aspects in his life, Khloe is constantly depressed and tired of feeling inadequate and full of anxiety."

