Khloe Kardashian resorts to hypnotherapy to help cure her insecurities

Khloe Kardashian has been through a lot of things during the past year or two, and according to a recent report, the reality television star has resorted to hypnotherapy to help her cope.

"He has tried many other therapies and believes it is worth doing if he helps her feel less insecure all the time," a source told Radar. "Even with so many positive aspects in his life, Khloe is constantly depressed and tired of feeling inadequate and full of anxiety."

Last year, Khloé faced public humiliation when it was learned that his then partner, Tristan Thompson, had kissed his little sister's best friend, Jordyn Woods. Kardashian worked hard to put the public against Jordyn, but after a very sincere interview with Jada Pinkett Smith in The Red Table Talk, Jordyn earned more than millions.

"The hypnotherapy sessions focus on not hitting herself by her appearance, teaching her to be positive regardless of anything and spreading those positive vibrations as far as possible," the source explained.