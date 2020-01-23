Khloe Kardashian denim outfit will give you Britney Spears vibes

It's KoKo, bitch!

Thursday, Khloe Kardashian He gave us great envy with his denim on denim look of his Good American jeans brand.

With a short denim top with a square neck and a pair of perfectly fitting low-rise jeans, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star posed for a series of sensual photos to show her outfit of the day. "Denim doll,quot; subtitled the publication. Is it just us, or is someone else receiving flashbacks to Britney SpearsThe now iconic denim ensemble of the 2001 American Music Awards?

By combining everything with a tight ponytail, he also combined the look of half-washed to match a long, square denim jacket. As for his accessories, Khloe shook his signature over large silver hoops to give it a more striking appearance. Always a fan of long nails, she added a touch of color with her neon yellow manicure.