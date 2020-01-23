Khloe Kardashian denim outfit will give you Britney Spears vibes

It's KoKo, bitch!
Thursday, Khloe Kardashian He gave us great envy with his denim on denim look of his Good American jeans brand.
With a short denim top with a square neck and a pair of perfectly fitting low-rise jeans, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star posed for a series of sensual photos to show her outfit of the day. "Denim doll,quot; subtitled the publication. Is it just us, or is someone else receiving flashbacks to Britney SpearsThe now iconic denim ensemble of the 2001 American Music Awards?
By combining everything with a tight ponytail, he also combined the look of half-washed to match a long, square denim jacket. As for his accessories, Khloe shook his signature over large silver hoops to give it a more striking appearance. Always a fan of long nails, she added a touch of color with her neon yellow manicure.
Still feeling his outfit, True thompsonHer mother shared more #OOTD content in her Stories. This time, he wore vintage aviator sunglasses, which perfectly matched his outfit with his blue lenses.
When he is not sharing adorable images of the True baby or documenting his workouts and inspiring physical exercise, Khloe loves to give his American Good jeans a little love in the ‘Gram. More recently, she posted a photo of paparazzi of herself with a pair of worn high-waisted jeans from the brand, which she combined with a buttoned pink blouse and matching pink lounge shoes.
In another publication, she debuted the new adventure of the brand of inclusive size in intimates with a steamy photo of herself modeling the new set of Good American Scoop Bralette and Thong, showing her toned physique in the process.
Talking to E! News about the launch of the brand in 2017, Khloe's business partner Emma Grede He shared that Good American's focus will always be on providing elegant options for a variety of body types and shapes. "I discovered that it is very difficult to find a pair of jeans that fit my butt but do not open at the waist," he said. "That's why we created Good American, so that it fits properly to the feminine form, which is not usually vertical."
