Khloe Kardashian brings out her inner goddess in a metallic dress Hera by Abyss By Abby

Khloe Kardashian has freed her inner goddess while wearing a metallic silver dress by Abyss by Abby. Called Hera's dress, it shows an incredible slit to the waist on one side with an asymmetrical top with a keyhole that is tied over one shoulder. The dress features a bulge at the waist that highlights Khloe's recent weight loss. Fans noticed several weeks ago that Khloe looked much thinner and has been posting more training videos on his official Instagram account, where he has 103 million followers. It is not clear why he has lost weight, but everyone agrees that Khloe looks beautiful and certainly looked fabulous while attending the launch of Abyss by Abby.

Khloe looked divine in the dress that has a distinctive atmosphere of the Greek goddess, which coincided with the theme of the release that was "Goddess Within." He posed for many photos throughout the event, including one with the famous spray tan artist and friend Isabel Alysa. Isabel shared the following legend along with a photo of herself with Khloe.

"Sometimes you meet people and you know they will be in your life forever. @Khloekardashian is truly one of the most genuine and beautiful souls in history. They are not just my clients but my family. I never take any of this for granted.

You can see a photo of Isabel with Khloe, where she showed the waist cut of the dress below.

The official Instagram account Abyss by Abby shared three photos and two Khloe videos of the event where it looked simply stunning and showed its toned legs. Khloe wore her blond hair and was combed back and away from her face. It was a new look at the modern bob that had been sporting and looked beautiful.

You can see those photos and videos with Khloe on the black carpet below.

Abyss by Abby shared a second video with Khloe. You can see the following.

Andrew Fitzsimons combed Khloe's hair and Ash K. Holm put on his makeup. Ashe highlighted Khloe's beautiful hazel eyes and accentuated her almond shape with a thick, winged lining. She chose a nude color to highlight Khloe's full lips.

