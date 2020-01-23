Kelly Ripa upset about daughter's coworkers bill

%MINIFYHTML0fd89234581a78f1701b462eb83fc0d411% %MINIFYHTML0fd89234581a78f1701b462eb83fc0d412%

WENN / Instar

The co-host of & # 39; Live With Kelly and Ryan & # 39; She reveals that she and her husband Mark Consuelos had to close their daughter Lola's debit card account due to her large food expense.

Up News Info –

Kelly Ripa It was taken by surprise for his daughter's expenses in Postmates. In an episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan", the host of the morning talk show revealed that she was upset after seeing Lola Consuelos' food request bill.

The wife of Mark Consuelos He discussed the matter during a talk on Tuesday, January 21. "I didn't know our daughter had Postmates," he began. "She is in college and we enroll her in a meal plan because we are not monsters. We enroll her in a meal program."

However, the college freshman apparently did not like food. "But you know, she doesn't like school meals, so I was ordering Postmates," he said. "This is what would happen. She would order the $ 7 salad, but it would cost $ 25 to be delivered three blocks in New York City."

%MINIFYHTML0fd89234581a78f1701b462eb83fc0d413% %MINIFYHTML0fd89234581a78f1701b462eb83fc0d414%

On the other hand, the 49-year-old woman and her actor husband planned to teach their middle child a lesson. "Oh, we closed that debit card account I had," he said.

Lola first attended New York University, where her older brother Michael Joseph Consuelos also goes, in August 2019. At that time, Kelly took Instagram to share a nostalgic photo of her daughter's christening accompanied by a heartfelt note. . "#tbt 2001 from your baptism to the university," he recalled. "In the blink of an eye. I'm not crying. You're crying (actually, dad is sobbing)."

<br />

Days later, the mother of three children documented the moment she left Lola with a picture of her kissing the 18-year-old girl. "The nest is becoming spacious …… …", subtitled the touching touch in addition to an emoji at heart.

<br />

Kelly opened in October about her daughter's new life in an episode of the show. "She loves it, she loves it," he told the guest co-host. Anderson Cooper. "When I was a little girl, about three years old, I used to play in the bedroom in her room. First I played to sleep outside the camp, then I played in the bedroom. So this is like a girl who was destined to live far from us. . She was born to live outside the house. "