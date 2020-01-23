Kate Middleton felt "isolated" without family during early motherhood in Wales

WENN / John Rainford

The Duchess of Cambridge remembers being alone when she lived in Anglesey after welcoming her first child, Prince George, while her husband, Prince William, still served in the Royal Air Force.

Kate Middleton was apparently alone during her early motherhood. When she visited the Ely and Caerau Children's Center in Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge talked about feeling "isolated" because her family was not close when she first became the mother of her son, Prince George.

On Wednesday, January 22, the future queen of consoles remembered her days when she moved to Anglesey with Prince William and her newborn son. At that time, her husband was still serving in the Royal Air Force. "It's nice to be back in Wales," he confessed.

"I was chatting with some of the mothers. It was the first year and I just had George, William was still working on search and rescue, and we came here and I had a very small baby in the middle of Anglesey," added the 38-year-old . "He was so isolated, so isolated. He had no family nearby, and he was taking night shifts. Then … if only he had had a center like this."

This visit followed the launch of his "5 big questions about children under 5". It was a survey in which citizens of the United Kingdom could share their experiences as parents. The survey would be conducted from January 21 to February 21 and would begin with the 24-hour tour of the United Kingdom, starting from MiniBrum at the Thinktank Birmingham Science Museum. "Parents, caregivers and families are at the center of childcare in the formative years, so I want to hear them," said the mother of three in a publication.

"As a mother, I know how much we appreciate the future health and happiness of our children," Kate continued. "I want to hear the key problems that affect our families and communities so that I can focus my work on where it is most needed. My ambition is to provide lasting change for generations to come."