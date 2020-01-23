Karlie Redd on reports of her beating in & # 39; LHH: Atlanta & # 39 ;: & # 39; Fake News & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML64da24ec0aefb2d43bcec96c9dcf374811% %MINIFYHTML64da24ec0aefb2d43bcec96c9dcf374812%

Earlier this week, reports of "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"Being hit while filming the reality show VH1 appeared online, noting that the star was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital. Now, Karlie has turned to her social media account to react to the news.

By posting a video on her Instagram account, Karlie showed that she is fine without any scratch unlike the reports. "The hospital? The hospital? I'm in a school. You need to donate. Let's talk about doing things well for good people instead of spreading false news," he said in the clip.

In addition, he received the rumors directly in the legend that said: "Alert! Fake news! I should NOT have to address all this fake news, but my phone is ringing!"

The reality TV star continued writing: "I have NEVER been to a hospital to fight and there is no club to fight! Why can't the media talk about the good things I am doing to help these children in school? I have nothing more to do than to believe false news! "

Fans, however, did not buy it. "That body that is going under that sweetie sweater … whatever it is, it doesn't match those little legs," someone wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, someone else was convinced that Karlie was the one who started the rumors. "She herself spread that rumor just to let us know that she is helping children in schools, goodbye Karlie Green," said the person.

Someone else urged Karlie to relax. "It's just a small rumor from Chile. Relax and not everyone found out until you published it. People will take a long time when you give them an inch," the user wrote.

It was previously said that the television star was brutally beaten by her co-stars of "LHH: Atlanta" to the point that she had to be treated in a hospital intensive care unit. The violent night took place a week ago when Karlie was at an Atlanta nightclub. The VH1 personality was allegedly attacked by her program rivals, which led her to suffer several injuries. She was then taken to the intensive care unit of a city hospital.

Regarding the culprits, everyone, including the police investigating the case, remained silent. However, the site claimed that at least one of the attackers had appeared in the reality television series VH1.

Fortunately, Karlie has been discharged from the hospital and is currently recovering from her injuries. Reports added that the star was forced to stop filming "LHH: Atlanta", pending police investigation.