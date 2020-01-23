Karlie Redd denies being hospitalized after being beaten while filming & # 39; LHHATL & # 39;

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Karlie Redd has denied reports that she was hospitalized after having had a physical altercation while filming the show.

"Alert 🚨 Fake news! I should NOT have to address all this fake news, but my phone is ringing! I have NEVER been to a hospital to fight and there is no club to fight!" she wrote on Instagram with photos of herself looking intact.

Then he turned on the media:

"Why can't the media talk about the good things I'm doing to help these children in school? They have nothing else to do but believe these lies!" She concluded her post.

It was widely reported that Karlie was allegedly attacked by several people, including at least one of the cast members in the program, and had to be transferred to intensive care. This is the first time Karlie has publicly addressed the reports.