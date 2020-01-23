Home Entertainment Karlie Redd denies being hospitalized after being beaten while filming & #...

Karlie Redd denies being hospitalized after being beaten while filming & # 39; LHHATL & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Karlie Redd has denied reports that she was hospitalized after having had a physical altercation while filming the show.

"Alert 🚨 Fake news! I should NOT have to address all this fake news, but my phone is ringing! I have NEVER been to a hospital to fight and there is no club to fight!" she wrote on Instagram with photos of herself looking intact.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©