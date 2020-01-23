Kanye West talks about Drake in the leaked song & # 39; Wait for God & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML56a48f901f200299c3ab3ac57257746411% %MINIFYHTML56a48f901f200299c3ab3ac57257746412%

WENN / Avalon / Tony Forte

Making fun of the fact that he and the Canadian hip-hop superstar live in the same neighborhood, the hip-hop and fashion mogul says: & # 39; He goes to & # 39; move rapper number four four blocks down the street for me & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

A song never heard before by Kanye west It has emerged online. Titled "Wait for God," the slow-paced song finds the rapper and hip-hop mogul talking instead of spitting his bars. In a moment, you can even hear him despising his nemesis. Duck.

In the first verse of the song, Kanye seems to make fun of the fact that they live in the same neighborhood despite disagreeing with each other. "However, it's funny / He's going to move rapper number 1 four blocks down the street for me / God, funny," he says loudly in the song, before naming the Canadian rapper in the next verse.

Remembering the moment he met a similar Drake, the founder of Yeezy says: "I saw a tall, light-skinned guy with a beard and said: & # 39; He looks like Drake right there & # 39;". It was like on a skateboard / I said: & # 39; I know it won't be Drake on a skateboard & # 39 ;. "Keep rapping," I said on my first album, I will make sure that fair skinned blacks never come back in style. "

%MINIFYHTML56a48f901f200299c3ab3ac57257746413% %MINIFYHTML56a48f901f200299c3ab3ac57257746414%

<br />

The report indicated that "Wait for God" was recorded in December 2018 during the sessions for what would eventually become "Jesus Is King." However, given its tendency to discard songs, the song is unlikely to have an official release.

The flesh of Kanye and Drake arose from the latter's dispute with Pusha T, with the latter claiming that he had actually written ghost for Kanye and accusing the fashion mogul of sustaining Virgil Abloh back in a diss song against Pusha. Later, in December 2018, Kanye was enraged against Drake, who only responded with three emojis who cried and laughed.

Last month, Drake talked about his enmity with Kanye during an interview on the "Rap Radar" podcast. "I think he recruited a guy with a similar dislike for me, no matter what he says in the interviews. You can tell whoever it is, & # 39; I have love for him & # 39; or whatever, but it's not love. It's … there's something that bothers him deeply. Yes, I can't fix it for him, so that's what it is, "he said.