Kangana Ranaut's Bibby Panga is fun and fun.



Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill have joined for the first time for the Panga of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film revolves around a woman in her thirties, who decides to return as a kabbadi player at that age. With the help of her supportive family, she finally makes the cut. The motivating story will surely play a chord with the audience. The trailer has been loved by everyone. Today the creators released a new song from the movie titled Bibby.



Sung by Annu Kapoor and Sherry, the song has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and written by Javed Akhtar. The track takes you on a trip with Kangana, Jassie and their son. Jassie and her son motivate Kangana to get in shape for a super comeback. The song has a great feeling to keep the public on the right track. Watch the song right here.