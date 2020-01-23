Kamal Haasan and Akkineni Nagarjuna will present Tamil and Telugu versions of & # 39; 83

Raajkamal Films International of Kamal Haasan and Annapurna Studios of Akkineni Nagarjuna have joined the movie Reliance Entertainment to present their next offer & # 39; 83 in Tamil and Telugu versions respectively. Kamal Haasan and Akkineni Nagarjuna are extremely popular in the south and their names linked to the film would only increase the publicity surrounding it.

Director Kabir Khan turned to social networks where he confirmed the collaboration with fans. His legend said: “Taking the greatness of 83 to the next level! The mega superstars of India, @ikamalhaasan and #NagarjunaAkkineni will present the film in Tamil and Telugu versions, respectively. # ThisIs83 "Look at the photos in the post below.

Jubilant for being part of such an exciting project, Kamal Haasan revealed in an interview with a leading newspaper: “I am extremely excited to present the Tamil version of & # 39; 83. It is a pride to promote the film that will recreate the moments of the iconic matches. Not only that, the victory of the Indian team demonstrates to each Indian that where there is a will, there is a way. What was considered impossible became possible simply because of belief and conviction. And this is true in all areas of life. It is a pride for me to promote a film that bears witness to such conviction and will. I am happy to tell my people the story of the team of inspired men led by Kapil Dev, who fought against all odds and won the biggest sporting triumph in India. "

& # 39; 83 is a film based on the challenge of the World Cup in India led by Captain Kapil Dev, who will play Ranveer Singh in the film. In addition to Ranveer, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, the wife of Kapil Dev.