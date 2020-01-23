Justin Bieber is learning how to keep his marriage Hailey Baldwin "adventure proof,quot; by reading this book!

%MINIFYHTMLecf14d42a30a4ee471de63b786f4a17611% %MINIFYHTMLecf14d42a30a4ee471de63b786f4a17612%

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are a very happy married couple, but it turns out it's not natural! To ensure that their marriage does not fail and that they live happily ever after, the young couple works hard and always learns to maintain a harmonious and healthy relationship.

Since they are both public people, the temptation to cheat could be greater than usual, so Justin is trying his best to avoid betraying his wife.

The singer turned to social media to reveal that he had been reading a Christian self-help book that he intended to teach him to remain as "proof of love."

So is! It seems that self-help books are Justin's secret to a happy marriage.

Last night he turned to his IG Stories to share a photo of his "essential,quot; readings at that time, so his followers could see the cover of the book in the foreground.

It is titled His Needs, Her Needs: Building An Affair-Proof Marriage and is written by Willard Hartley, clinical psychologist and marriage counselor.

The book teaches couples how to take care of each other, identifying no less and no more than 10 essential needs within any marriage according to their description of Amazon: & # 39; admiration, affection, an attractive spouse, conversation, domestic support, family commitment, financial support, honesty and openness, recreational company and sexual satisfaction.

And as the title also mentions, the author guides readers on their journey to the "love test,quot; remaining within their marriages.

As for the other two books that were presented in the image of Justin's IG story, they were the Bible, as well as multipliers: how the best leaders make everyone smarter.

The second is a well-known business book by Liz Wiseman and Greg McKeown.

It seems that Justin is currently focused on being a good husband and improving himself as a human being in general.



