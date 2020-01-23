Justin Bieber asks why he is still alive during a tearful speech

Justin Bieber He is grateful for how far he has come in life.

Only in the last year, the singer got married Hailey BieberHe overcame Lyme's disease and completed his sixth studio album, everything he apparently never thought was possible, mainly because he didn't think he would survive so long. In a tearful speech at his album listening party, the musician told the crowd, according to Variety"I don't even think I should be alive, it doesn't matter if you prosper."

He revealed that he feels "hurt by the industry,quot; and "the people,quot; with whom he worked from adolescence until now. Variety He says he did not identify any specific instance or person who hurt him, but the publication reports that he felt "unsure of who to turn to or who to trust during those difficult times."

However, one person I knew I could trust was Scooter braun to whom he said "he walked with me through many things,quot;.