Justin Bieber asks why he is still alive during a tearful speech

Courtesy of YouTube Originals.
Justin Bieber He is grateful for how far he has come in life.
Only in the last year, the singer got married Hailey BieberHe overcame Lyme's disease and completed his sixth studio album, everything he apparently never thought was possible, mainly because he didn't think he would survive so long. In a tearful speech at his album listening party, the musician told the crowd, according to Variety"I don't even think I should be alive, it doesn't matter if you prosper."
He revealed that he feels "hurt by the industry,quot; and "the people,quot; with whom he worked from adolescence until now. Variety He says he did not identify any specific instance or person who hurt him, but the publication reports that he felt "unsure of who to turn to or who to trust during those difficult times."
However, one person I knew I could trust was Scooter braun to whom he said "he walked with me through many things,quot;.
He also gave credit to God for helping him overcome the depression he experienced. "There is power in weakness," he told the audience.
The 25-year-old musician said his next album is a "reflection,quot; of the adversity he faces and thanked his fans for "loving me in the worst case."
Last but not least, the Canadian native thanked his model wife for staying by his side. He told Hailey: "I love you with all my heart … and I am very proud of us."
Then, at the end of his speech, he joked: "I have to fix it. I'm going to shoot myself." Variety He said he quickly emphasized that it was a joke.
This sincere admission of the singer is not surprising considering that he has already discussed the previous struggles. However, fans have never seen such a raw side of the singer and are preparing for the release of his YouTube documentary, which premieres on January 27.
In the heartbreaking trailer of the docuseries, Justin talks about the battles he has faced and how he has found joy since then. As his wife says in the trailer, "Maybe watching these people can take a look at their world."