Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes help celebrate Lucian Grainge at the Walk of Fame ceremony

Also present to honor the CEO of the Universal Music Group with his own Hollywood Walk of Fame star are fellow artists Lionel Richie, Hailee Steinfeld, Sam Smith and Tori Kelly.

Justin Bieber, Shawn mendes Y Lionel richie On Thursday, January 23, the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony of Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge gave a touch of stellar appeal.

The pop trio was present to greet the music mogul, along with the actress and singer. Hailee Steinfeld, Sam smith Y Tori kelly outside the Capitol Records building on Hollywood Boulevard.

Mendes spoke with the media and confessed that he was "terrified" by Grainge the first time they met.

"I had this crazy preconceived idea about what it was …" said the singer, "and how an executive like him would act."

"Fortunately, none of that was true. And I learned so quickly how much music really mattered."

Richie also greeted his friend and added: "It's already quite difficult to get a star as an artist … but to get a star as an executive … you have to be a magician. Congratulations, my friend. I know this is a moment of pride for you and your family. I love you to death. "

Bieber did not speak, but posed for photos with the man of the hour.