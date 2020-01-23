Julianne Hough receives a strange physiotherapy treatment in a video that must be seen to be believed

Julianne Hough left the Internet asking many questions after a video was posted on Instagram of the dancer who received a strange physiotherapy treatment at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Hough received the treatment of Dr. John Amaral, a comprehensive health guru.

In the video posted by Jackie Schimmel Haas – host of the B * tch Bible Podcast: Dr. Amaral demonstrates how to release stored emotions through movement. And, according to Haas, the result looked like something from The Exorcist.

The clip shows Dr. Amaral floating his hands on Hough, who is lying face down on a massage table. Without touching the Dancing with the stars alum, Dr. Amaral somehow makes Hough move in a wave motion. Then he begins to moan and scream as he writhes in strange positions to release his negative energy.

Dr. Amaral explained while Hough continued shaking and shouting that there is always a great dissipation of energy and the feeling of relief, release, freedom during treatment. He added that the expression of movement can occur when the system moves.

The holistic health guru continued, saying that when energy is stored and joined in the muscles, it dissipates, and we are really free to express and allow that energy to move through the body.

Dr. Amaral also said that most people would not scream like Hough, who is a trained dancer who has practiced allowing movement through his body. Instead, most people feel pain, but he has facilitated the release of that energy.

I have seen this video 37 times and I really do not understand what is happening here: Julianne Hough receives a strange ritual similar to exorcism in Davos amid alleged marital fights with the husband of NHL https://t.co/TBYIR3ZSl9 #ButtExorcism – Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) January 23, 2020

"I feel so much more liberated inside that I can tell my truth clearly, be in my power and not feel invaded by emotion, my mind, and I feel free within myself to be," Hough told the audience before the manifestation. . "Our body is our vessel to maintain our energy, and that is the highlight of what we can deal with."

While the 31-year-old is in Switzerland with Dr. Amaral, two-year-old Hough's husband, Brooks Laich, posted on Instagram that he is ready to "reevaluate,quot; different things in his life at the beginning of the new year.

According to We weekly According to reports, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have had marital problems in recent months, as they have not been able to spend much time together. The hockey player said on Instagram that he is redefining his priorities and putting happiness at the forefront.

Laich added that he is making changes to his daily routine, and is putting the things that give him the most joy at the top of his list of priorities. Everything else, said Laich, lines up behind them.



