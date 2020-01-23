Julianne Hough laughs at her strange therapy video that resembles exorcism

%MINIFYHTML0f14ee4373987659d5a99fcd1ee258d311% %MINIFYHTML0f14ee4373987659d5a99fcd1ee258d312%

The former judge of & # 39; Dancing with the Stars & # 39; agrees with an Instagram user who says that a video of her receiving an energy treatment is like a scene from & # 39; The Exorcist & # 39 ;, while her brother Derek Hough admits that he looks & # 39; crazy and crazy & # 39 ;.

A video of Julianne Hough receiving strange physiotherapy treatment has gone viral and Internet users surely have a lot to say about it. In the clip, Dr. John Amaral showed the audience at the Davos World Economic Forum in Switzerland how to release waves of emotions stored throughout the movement.

The doctor explained the energy treatment in the video: "There is always a great dissipation of energy and the feeling of relief, liberation, freedom. The expression of emotion can occur when the system moves." He added: "When energy is stored and united in the muscles, it dissipates, and if we are really free to express and allow the energy that has joined our bodies to move, your wife is like an amazing dancer, actress , just, being human, and she has practiced simply allowing things to move. "

When the holistic health guru touched his neck and ran his hand gently down his back, the professional dancer who was lying on his stomach began to squirm and let out a loud scream. While it was explained as the way someone's body released the negative energy within it, many were baffled by the therapy session.

Jackie Schimmel Haas, presenter of the "B *** h Bible" podcast, who posted the clip on her Instagram page, captioned it: "I'm going to tell my children that this is & # 39; The exorcist & # 39; .. . (Policy guide disclaimer: I aspire to such flexibility and body-mind connection and hope to have a similar orgasmic experience in Kinrgy. Love and light.) "

Funny Heather McMahan He joked: "Watching this video 45 times, in fact, is a demon that comes out of his butt." Apparently confused, hair colorist Justin Anderson wrote: "WHAT. THIS IS NOT REAL."

Another user said that "the live orgasm video they call energy healing comes directly from Satan," while someone commented: "I will not discuss anything else today, but that demonic video by Julianne Hough thanks you for your understanding."

Realizing the reaction of people, Julianne realized how strange her video was. She responded to Jackie's post, "I thought the same thing when I first saw her too!" His brother Derek Hough He admitted that "these things look crazy and crazy," but he quickly defended his sister by adding, "but diving into them with the understanding of pure energy is a rather wild experience. Maybe before your time, but it's worth having an open mind. "

The "Footloose"Star said before the rally:" I feel much more liberated inside that I can tell my truth clearly, be in my power and not feel invaded by the emotion, my mind, and I feel free inside myself to be alone. Our body is our vessel to maintain our energy, and that is the most important thing we can take care of. "